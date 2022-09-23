iQOO Becomes the Fastest Growing Smartphone Brand in India in Q2 2022: Counterpoint Smartphone Model Tracker Q2’ 2022

iQOO, an emerging performance oriented smartphone brand has touched another milestone of becoming the ‘India’s Fastest Growing Smartphone Brand in Q2 2022’ witnessing 700% YoY growth, according to the Counterpoint Smartphone Model Tracker Q2’ 2022 report. The report also highlighted that iQOO has made 135% growth in Q2 as compared to Q1 in 2022 with respect to the total number of smartphone shipments.

Commenting on the accomplishment, Nipun Marya, Chief Executive Officer, iQOO, said, “We’re elated to achieve yet another milestone with iQOO becoming the Fastest Growing Smartphone Brand in Q2 2022. The past few years have been an exciting journey of learning and growing. It is the trust and confidence of our consumers that has made us stand where we are now. We will continue to quest further in the same direction and provide superior smartphone experiences to fulfill the needs, requirements, and aspirations of our consumers. We hope to experience more such ecstatic milestones in the near future with our upcoming offerings.”

In a short span of time, iQOO has paved its brand trajectory with consistent growth and its extraordinary offerings with its performance-centric smartphones. As per the 91 Mobile’s Great Indian Smartphone Survey 2022; iQOO remains on top position for two consecutive years 2021 – 2022 in customer satisfaction surpassing OnePlus and Apple.

The newly added product in iQOO’s Z-series portfolio – iQOO Z6 Lite is the cheapest 5G offering in the segment that witnessed the Highest Number of Sales on the day of the launch itself. The previously launched product iQOO Neo 6 also received an overwhelming audience response making the smartphone No.1 Best-Selling smartphone on the first day of its launch. On the other hand, iQOO’s high-performance smartphone – iQOO 9T garnered an applause-worthy Amazon rating of 4.5.