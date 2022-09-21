iQOO Announces Irresistible Offers during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022

Bringing joy to this festive season, iQOO is all set with the sale of iQOO Z6 Lite 5G, iQOO Neo 6 5G, iQOO 9 series, and other key iQOO Z Series smartphones during the Amazon Great Indian Festival starting 23rd September 2022. These power packed smartphones promise to deliver industry-leading features to its tech savvy consumers.

Commenting on the commencement of Amazon Great Indian Festival, Nipun Marya, Chief Executive Officer, iQOO India, said, “With festivities around the corner, we are thrilled to announce the exciting offers for our consumers on latest iQOO smartphones across segments during Amazon Great Indian Festival. With our continuous quest to provide superior performance, we truly believe that each offering will add delight and spark to our consumers festive celebrations”.

Customers can avail an array of attractive offers:

Series Model Name Launch Price Great Indian Festival

Discount Great Indian Festival

In-hand Price Z Series iQOO Z6 Lite 13,999 2,500 11,499 iQOO Z6 44W 14,499 3,000 11,499 iQOO Z6 5G 16,999 2,500 14,499 iQOO Z6 Pro 23,999 6,000 17,999 Neo Series iQOO Neo 6 5G 29,999 4,000 25,999 9 Series iQOO 9 SE 33,990 5,000 28,990 iQOO 9 42,990 9,000 33,990 iQOO 9T 5G 49,999 3,000 46,999 iQOO 9 Pro 64,990 8,000 56,990

World’s first smartphone powered with Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset, iQOO Z6 Lite 5G comes with a 6.58-inch 1080x2408px IPS LCD of 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz sampling rate and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging. It sports a 50MP main camera with eye autofocus and a 2MP macro sensor along with an 8MP selfie camera on the front. The smartphone has earned immense response from its audience which made it the highest selling 5G smartphone on Amazon within a day of its launch.

The ultimate flagship smartphone iQOO Neo 6 5G is powered with Snapdragon® 870 5G Mobile Platform, 120Hz E4 AMOLED Display, HDR 10+ Certification to provide ultimate performance experience. The smartphone comes equipped with 369072mm Cascade Cooling System, 1200Hz Instant Touch Sampling Rate and 4D Game Vibration with X-Axis Linear Motor to provide uncompromised gaming experience. With a perfect amalgamation of power and performance, the iQOO Neo 6 comes packed with 80W FlashCharge technology for the 4700mAh battery that helps in charging 50% battery in just 12 minutes. iQOO Neo 6 also received an overwhelming response from the customers where it became the No. 1 best-selling smartphone on the first day of its launch on Amazon.in in the 30K segment.

Earlier this year, iQOO launched India’s Most Advanced Flagship Series–iQOO 9 Series i.e., designed for on-the-go gamers and alters the smartphone user experience to match professional esports standards. iQOO 9 Pro, iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 SE are category-defining devices that are imbued with top-notch hardware specifications and software capabilities and swear to bring extreme performance with ultra-mobile gaming, superior camera, and multi-media entertainment experiences to consumers in India.

Powered with Snapdragon® 778 5G Mobile Platform, the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G is equipped with 66W FlashCharge, 12GB + 4GB Extended RAM 2.0 capabilities, etc. to provide unparalleled performance and ultra-gaming experience. The smartphone comes equipped with flagship-level 329232mm VC liquid Cooling technology, 4D game vibration with linear motor along with ultra-game mode to provide seamless and uninterrupted gaming experience. Striking a perfect balance of performance and power, the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G comes equipped with a 4700mAh large battery along with 66W Fast Charging technology that helps in charging 50% battery in just 18 mins.