iQoo Z6 Lite 5G to Be World’s First Smartphone to Feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC

Bringing exceptional performance and revolutionary power, iQOO today unveiled iQOO Z6 Lite 5G – World’s First Smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Processor that promises exceptional performance. The smartphone is equipped with other exciting and powerful features as well under 15K segment like segment’s best 120Hz refresh rate, 5000mAh battery, 50MP Eye Autofocus camera, latest Android 12 version, AnTuTu score of 388K+, etc. The fully loaded smartphone promises to deliver a striking combination of power and performance with segment leading features for its Gen Z consumers.

To fuel consumer’s excitement around the festivities, iQOO Z6 Lite 5G is priced at INR 13,999 (Effective Price: INR 11,499) for 4GB+64GB and INR 15,499 (Effective Price: INR 12,999) for 6GB+128GB variant. The Fully Loaded Entertainer will launch and go on sale starting 14th September 2022 on Amazon.in and iQOO e-store from 12:15 PM onwards in two elegant color options Stellar Green and Mystic Night. The brand is providing two years of android updates and three years of months security patches. Additionally, iQOO is also providing a bundled offer on the charger where users can purchase the same at just INR 399 (67% discount), if purchased along with the smartphone.

Customers can avail an array of attractive offers:

Commenting on the launch, Nipun Marya, CEO– iQOO India said, “The iQOO Z6 series has received an overwhelming response from our consumers with every launch in respective categories. This is truly encouraging and motivates us to innovate more performance-oriented smartphones with industry-leading features. At iQOO, we always strive to provide the best technology to our consumers that stand at par in the industry. Continuing with the quest, we are adding another fully loaded offering to our Z series—iQOO Z6 Lite 5G which is World’s First Smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor along with other segment-leading features. This #FullyLoadedEntertainment smartphone caters to the needs of our consumers along with aggressive effective pricing of INR 11,499 which will set a new benchmark in the industry”.

Fully Loaded Performance

The iQOO Z6 Lite 5G is equipped with the latest Snapdragon® 4 Gen 1 Mobile Platform processor with the efficiency of 6nm processor carrying an AnTuTu score of 388486 that allows faster and smoother smartphone performance. The iQOO Z6 Lite 5G also sports 120Hz screen refresh rate that allows industry-leading performance and immersive experience in the segment. Ultra-loaded with a massive 5000mAh battery to endure an entire day of usage combined with a powerful 18W Fast Charge technology. This is further combined with reverse charging capabilities that allows the smartphone to act as a power bank for other smartphones that supports reverse charging. The iQOO Z6 Lite 5G also features Extended RAM 2.0 that boosts the performance of a 6GB RAM to that of an 8GB RAM – resulting in lag-free switching between different apps with smooth operating experience even with multiple apps running in the background.

Ultra-Gaming Experience

The performance beast iQOO Z6 Lite 5G is designed to provide a seamless and immersive gaming experience with segment-leading features such as 4-Component Cooling System which intelligently senses the heat source and adapts the optimal cooling solution allowing prolonged gaming and movie sessions without worrying about the heating issues. This is further powered with 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate with a 6.58” (16.71cm) (2408*1080) FHD+ display, allowing faster screen response time. Additionally, iQOO Z6 Lite 5G also comes with the Ultra Game Mode that lets the users switch between various modes like Power Saving, Balanced, and Monster Mode, helping them customize the preferences in the form of data including CPU, GPU, memory, battery etc.

Premium Aesthetics with Superior Cameras

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G sports a dual rear camera setup with 50MP Eye Autofocus main camera, 2MP macro camera and 8MP front camera. The striking 50MP Eye Autofocus main camera is designed to address the out-of-focus issues. The feature performs fast Eye Autofocus at a high refresh rate, allowing the camera to maintain a stable and clear focus on the subjects in movement. The smartphone lets the user reinvent their night photography skills with the Super Night Mode (available in 6GB version only) that allows capturing the untapped perspective with appropriate night filters.

Wrapped in elegant aesthetics, the stylish iQOO Z6 Lite 5G is packed in ultra-sleek design with solid form factor. The smartphone comes with 2.5D flat frame design along with AG matte finish (in Stellar Green color only). iQOO Z6 Lite 5G weighs 194g, 8.25mm thin and comes in two stylish color options with beautiful textures- Stellar Green and Mystic Night.

Continuing iQOO’s commitment to ‘Make in India’, the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G has been manufactured at vivo’s Greater Noida facility. Also, to offer a seamless after-sales service experience to its valued customers, iQOO customers can now visit any of the 650+ company-owned service centers located across the country.