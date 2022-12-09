iQOO Announces iQOO Quest Days; Enticing Offers and

Bringing exceptional performance and revolutionary power, iQOO today announced iQOO Quest Days on Amazon.in. During the iQOO Quest Days, consumers can avail attractive discounts with price drop, along with exciting bank offers from SBI and HDFC on iQOO 9 series, Neo 6 and Z6 series smartphones.

iQOO, as per the 91 Mobile’s Great Indian Smartphone Survey 2022; remained on top position for two consecutive years 2021 – 2022 in customer satisfaction surpassing OnePlus and Apple.

Under ‘iQOO Quest Days’, customers can avail the following offers till 12th December 2022.

World’s first smartphone powered with Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset, iQOO Z6 Lite 5G comes with a 6.58-inch 1080x2408px IPS LCD of 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz sampling rate and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging. It sports a 50MP main camera with eye autofocus and a 2MP macro sensor along with an 8MP selfie camera on the front. The smartphone has earned immense response from its audience which made it the highest selling 5G smartphone on Amazon within a day of its launch.

Powered with Snapdragon® 778 5G Mobile Platform, the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G is equipped with 66W FlashCharge, 12GB + 4GB Extended RAM 2.0 capabilities, etc. to provide unparalleled performance and ultra-gaming experience. The smartphone comes handy with flagship-level 329232mm VC liquid Cooling technology, 4D game vibration with linear motor along with ultra-game mode to provide seamless and uninterrupted gaming experience. Striking a perfect balance of performance and power, the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G comes equipped with a 4700mAh large battery along with 66W Fast Charging technology that helps in charging 50% battery in just 18 mins.

The ultimate flagship smartphone iQOO Neo 6 5G is powered with Snapdragon® 870 5G Mobile Platform, 120Hz E4 AMOLED Display, HDR 10+ Certification to provide ultimate performance experience. The smartphone comes equipped with 369072mm Cascade Cooling System, 1200Hz Instant Touch Sampling Rate and 4D Game Vibration with X-Axis Linear Motor to provide uncompromised gaming experience. With a perfect amalgamation of power and performance, the iQOO Neo 6 comes packed with 80W FlashCharge technology for the 4700mAh battery that helps in charging 50% battery in just 12 minutes. iQOO Neo 6 also received an overwhelming response from the customers where it became the No. 1 best-selling smartphone on the first day of its launch on Amazon.in in the 30K segment.

Earlier this year, iQOO launched India’s Most Advanced Flagship Series–iQOO 9 Series i.e., designed for on-the-go gamers and alters the smartphone user experience to match professional esports standards. iQOO 9 Pro, iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 SE are category-defining devices that are imbued with top-notch hardware specifications and software capabilities and swear to bring extreme performance with ultra-mobile gaming, superior camera, and multi-media entertainment experiences to consumers in India.

Another offering added to the iQOO 9 Series few months back – iQOO 9T 5G is powered with Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Processor with the efficiency of 4nm processor along with the astonishing AnTuTu benchmark score of 1115589, which allows flagship level performance, advanced core architecture and stable chip function in the segment. Supported with 120W FlashCharge technology for the 4700mAh battery that helps in charging 100% battery in just 20 minutes. The iQOO 9T 5G is also equipped with V1+ Imaging Chip that exponentially improves image processing efficiency and power consumption in the smartphone leading to uninterrupted performance. The iQOO 9T 5G features an ultra-sensing photography system that comprises a 50MP GN5 ultra sensing main camera, 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera and 12MP IMX663 professional portrait camera.

Continuing iQOO’s commitment to ‘Make in India’, the iQOO 9 series, Neo 6 and Z6 series smartphones have been manufactured at vivo’s Greater Noida facility. Also, to offer hassle free after sales service experience to its valued customers, iQOO customers can now visit any of the 600+ company owned service centers located across the country.