Get iQOO Z6 Lite 5G – World’s First Smartphone with Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 with Extended RAM 3.0

Bringing exceptional performance and revolutionary power, iQOO today announced an update in iQOO Z6 Lite 5G with Extended RAM 3.0 that will help in boosting the overall performance and increase the onboard system memory. The update will be pushed to all the consumers via an OTA and will be rolled out across by today.

The smartphone has gained an immense response from its audience which made it the highest selling 5G smartphone on Amazon within a day of its launch.

*Disclaimer – V3.0 is an upgrade on V2.0 and supports 6GB extended RAM for the 6GB RAM edition, and

4GB extended RAM for the 4GB RAM edition through software. This feature will be provided through an OTA update.

The #FullyLoaded Z series offers great entertainment and powerful features across segments for GenZ and young millennials, ensuring that all their needs are fulfilled with the superlative product offerings..

World’s first smartphone powered with Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset, iQOO Z6 Lite 5G comes with a 6.58-inch 1080x2408px IPS LCD of 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It supports a 50MP main camera with eye autofocus and a 2MP macro sensor along with an 8MP selfie camera on the front. iQOO Z6 Lite 5G is designed to provide a seamless and immersive gaming experience with segment-leading features such as 4-Component Cooling System which intelligently senses the heat source and adapts the optimal cooling solution allowing prolonged gaming and movie sessions without worrying about the heating issues. The fully loaded entertainer smartphone promises to deliver a striking combination of power and performance with segment leading features for its Gen Z consumers.

Continuing iQOO’s commitment to ‘Make in India’, the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G has been manufactured at vivo’s Greater Noida facility. Also, to offer hassle free after sales service experience to its valued customers, iQOO customers can now visit any of the 650+ company owned service centers located across the country.