iQOO 11 Goes on Sale With Exciting Offers from 13th January; Prime Users Can Avail the Benefits from Today

ringing exceptional performance and revolutionary power, iQOO, is all set with the sale of India’s First Smartphone with Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 – iQOO 11 on Amazon.in from 13th January, 12PM with exciting offers, making it the best performance smartphone in the segment. Building on powerful performance and innovations via Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, India’s First V2 Chip and 2K 144Hz E6 AMOLED Display, etc., the all new iQOO 11 continues to provide the best of technology with path breaking and industry leading features to the tech-savvy consumers in India for a wholesome immersive experience.

Priced at INR 59,999 (Effective Price: INR 51,999) for 8GB+256GB and INR 64,999 (Effective Price: INR 56,999) for the 16GB+256GB variant. The Prime Early Access Sale starts today wherein the consumers get an additional prime discount of INR 1000 and avail the all new iQOO 11 at INR 50,999 for 8GB+256GB and INR 55,999 for 16GB+256GB variant. The iQOO 11 will be available for purchase starting 13th January 2023 on iQOO e-store and Amazon.in from 12PM onwards in two premium color options – Legend and Alpha.

iQOO 11 is powered by the latest and top-of-the-line flagship chipset – Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Processor with the efficiency of TSMC 4nm processor. It is further adorned with the astonishing AnTuTu benchmark score of 1323820*. This powerful smartphone is combined with the latest and India’s first high performance LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 that helps in boosting app start speed, cache speed and transfer speed of large files. Supported with 120W FlashCharge technology for the 5000mAh battery that helps in reducing the charging time for the fast-paced lifestyle – it charges 50% battery in just 8 mins. It is also equipped with India’s First 2K 144Hz E6 AMOLED Display (17.22cm| 6.78-inch) with HDR 10+ certification that offers immersive and seamless visual experience along with better power consumption, 1440 Hz PWM dimming control and peak brightness of 1800 nits that provides extreme vivid details in any lighting conditions without putting much strain on the eyes. iQOO 11 offers a brilliant gaming experience powered by advanced display technology – India’s First V2 Chip with full sensory gaming control that ensures enhanced precision and ergonomic gameplay. It also helps in delivering flagship level night videography for pure, noise-reduction videos. The smartphone also features a robust photography system that comprises a 50MP GN5 ultra-sensing main camera that comes with high light sensitivity, 13MP telephoto and portrait camera and 8MP ultra-wide- angle camera.

Continuing iQOO’s commitment to ‘Make in India’, the iQOO 11 has been manufactured at vivo’s Greater Noida facility. Also, to offer a seamless after-sales service experience to its valued customers, iQOO customers can now visit any of the 650+ company-owned service centers located across the country.