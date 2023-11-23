iPhone SE 4 Could Finally Ditch Touch ID, and That’s a Good Thing

Apple’s iPhone SE 3 is the only iPhone model that still uses Touch ID, but that could change with the release of the iPhone SE 4 in 2024. According to a new report, Apple is planning to ditch Touch ID on the iPhone SE 4 in favor of Face ID.

In this article, we’ll take a look at why Face ID is the better biometric authentication method, and why we’re excited to see it come to the iPhone SE 4.

Why Face ID is the Better Biometric Authentication Method

There are a number of reasons why Face ID is the better biometric authentication method than Touch ID.

Security: Face ID is more secure than Touch ID because it is more difficult to spoof. Face ID uses a combination of infrared sensors, a flood illuminator, and a dot projector to create a 3D map of your face. This map is then matched to a stored template to authenticate your identity. Touch ID, on the other hand, uses a fingerprint scanner that can be fooled by fake fingerprints.

Convenience: Face ID is also more convenient than Touch ID because you can unlock your phone with a glance. There is no need to place your finger on a sensor. This is especially convenient when your hands are wet or dirty.

Versatility: Face ID can also be used to authenticate payments and other sensitive transactions. This is not possible with Touch ID.

The Future of Biometric Authentication

Face ID is the future of biometric authentication. It is more secure, convenient, and versatile than Touch ID. We are excited to see Face ID come to the iPhone SE 4, and we believe that it will make the phone even more popular with consumers.

