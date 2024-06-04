iPhone 16 Pro Leak Reveals Bigger Battery and Slimmer MagSafe Module

Apple enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the next iteration of the iPhone have been treated to exciting leaks about the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro. The latest information suggests notable improvements, including a bigger battery and a redesigned, slimmer MagSafe module.

Bigger Battery for Extended Use

According to recent leaks, the iPhone 16 Pro is set to feature a larger battery compared to its predecessors. The new model is expected to sport a 3,355 mAh battery, an upgrade from the 3,274 mAh battery found in the iPhone 15 Pro​​. This enhancement aims to provide users with longer battery life, addressing one of the perennial concerns of smartphone users. The redesigned battery, now featuring a frosted metal shell, is also expected to dissipate heat more efficiently and reduce the risk of punctures​​.

Thinner MagSafe Module

Another significant update is the slimmer MagSafe module. Leaked molds of the iPhone 16 Pro reveal that the alignment ring for MagSafe is noticeably thinner than in previous models​​. This reduction in thickness is expected to reduce the overall bulk of the device and potentially improve wireless charging efficiency. The change in the MagSafe design may require third-party accessory manufacturers to adapt their products, but backward compatibility with older MagSafe accessories is expected to remain intact​​.

Design and Build

The iPhone 16 Pro is rumored to continue Apple’s trend of refining its design. Reports indicate that the device will feature a frosted metal shell, which not only enhances the aesthetic appeal but also contributes to better heat dissipation​​. Additionally, the upcoming model may introduce capacitive buttons powered by Apple’s Taptic Engine, replacing the traditional mechanical buttons. This shift aims to reduce mechanical faults and improve water resistance​.

Additional Features

Beyond battery and MagSafe improvements, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to come with several other enhancements. The device is rumored to support Wi-Fi 7, offering faster and more reliable connectivity​​. It is also expected to include Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X75 modem for enhanced 5G performance, promising unmatched data speeds and improved coverage​.

The iPhone 16 Pro promises to bring a host of improvements, from a larger battery and slimmer MagSafe module to a refined design and enhanced connectivity features. As Apple continues to innovate, these updates aim to provide users with a more efficient and enjoyable experience. Stay tuned for more updates as the official release approaches.