iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max: Leaked Renders Hint at Bigger Screens, New Button, and More

Apple’s upcoming flagship smartphones, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, are shrouded in secrecy as usual, but new leaks offer a tantalizing glimpse at what we might expect. Tech website MacRumors has published extensive renders based on internal Apple prototypes, revealing potential design changes and exciting new features.

Key Highlights:

Larger Displays: Both Pro models could boast bigger screens, with the iPhone 16 Pro measuring 6.3 inches and the Pro Max reaching 6.9 inches.

Mysterious Button: A new capacitive “Capture” button could be making its debut, potentially dedicated to quick photo and video capture.

Titanium Build: The premium titanium construction from the iPhone 15 Pro is expected to carry over, along with a possible new color option.

Dynamic Island Notch: The distinctive notch introduced in the iPhone 15 series appears to be here to stay.

Powerful Internals: The A18 Bionic chip is rumored to power these devices, delivering a significant performance boost.

Digging Deeper into the Leaks:

The leaked renders showcase iPhones with familiar designs, but the devil is in the details. The larger screens offer more real estate for content consumption and multitasking, a welcome change for Pro users. The rumored “Capture” button, located on the side frame, adds intrigue. While its exact function remains unclear, speculation suggests it could be a dedicated shutter button for photos and videos, improving one-handed capture.

Apple’s commitment to premium materials seems to continue with the use of titanium in the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max. The sleek and durable metal might even be available in a new color, further differentiating these models from their non-Pro counterparts. While the renders don’t reveal much about the front of the phones, the Dynamic Island notch, introduced with the iPhone 15 series, appears to be sticking around. This notch houses the Face ID sensors and front-facing camera, offering a more compact alternative to the traditional notch design.

Under the hood, the A18 Bionic chip is expected to power the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max. This next-generation chip promises significant performance improvements across the board, making these phones true powerhouses for demanding tasks like gaming, video editing, and augmented reality.

A Word of Caution:

It’s important to remember that these are just leaks, and Apple’s final design plans could differ. The company is notoriously tight-lipped about its upcoming products, so we’ll have to wait until the official launch, likely in September 2024, for confirmation.

The leaked renders of the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max paint an exciting picture of Apple’s upcoming flagship smartphones. Bigger screens, a potential new “Capture” button, and continued use of premium materials like titanium suggest these phones will offer a compelling upgrade for Pro users. However, with several months to go until the official launch, it’s best to approach these leaks with a healthy dose of skepticism.