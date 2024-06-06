iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Design: The 5 Biggest Rumors

The anticipation for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro is building up as more details about their design emerge from various sources. Here’s a rundown of the five most talked-about rumors regarding the new iPhones’ design.

Display and Size Enhancements

The iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to feature larger displays than their predecessors, with the iPhone 16 Pro having a 6.3-inch screen and the iPhone 16 Pro Max a 6.9-inch screen, up from 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches respectively. This increase in screen size is likely to come with slimmer bezels, enhancing the visual appeal and possibly improving the user experience with a more immersive display​​.

Introduction of Solid-State Buttons

Apple is rumored to be transitioning to solid-state buttons for the iPhone 16 series. These buttons, known as capacitive buttons, could include the new “Capture” button, which is expected to enhance camera functionality by allowing users to perform actions such as zooming and taking photos more intuitively​.

Advanced Display Technology

The iPhone 16 Pro is set to adopt a new type of OLED , potentially resulting in one of the brightest screens ever seen on an iPhone, with a 20% increase in brightness over previous models. This technology, combined with reduced power consumption, could significantly enhance the viewing experience while being more energy-efficient​.

Updated Camera Features

The camera setup on the iPhone 16 Pro models is expected to largely maintain its square design but will include enhanced features and capabilities, such as a new ultra-wide camera and possibly a periscope telephoto lens for superior zoom capabilities. These upgrades suggest a continued focus on providing high-quality photography options for users​.

New Materials and Colors

Rumors suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro models might feature a new finish with improved resistance to scratches, possibly using a new process for coloring titanium. The color options are expected to be updated, including shades like Natural Titanium and possibly a new rose gold option, providing a sleek, modern look​.