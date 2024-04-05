iOS 17.5 Beta 1 Unveils New Features for iPhone Users

Discover the new features of iOS 17.5 Beta 1, including web app distribution in the EU, design tweaks, and a new tracking system, expected to enhance the iPhone experience.

Apple has officially introduced iOS 17.5 Beta 1 to developers, marking the next phase in the evolution of the iPhone’s operating system. This update, though considered minor, packs a set of noteworthy enhancements aimed at refining user experience and expanding functionality. As we delve into the specifics, it’s clear that Apple continues to focus on both global and EU-specific changes, underscoring its commitment to adaptability and user privacy.

One of the standout features of iOS 17.5 Beta 1 is the introduction of the “Web Distribution” option for the European Union, allowing developers to offer their apps directly from their websites. This move is part of Apple’s compliance with the Digital Markets Act, aiming to open up the app ecosystem and provide alternative app marketplaces for EU users. It’s important to note, however, that apps distributed this way must still adhere to Apple’s notarization guidelines, ensuring a level of security and reliability for users.

Design tweaks are also part of the package, with iOS 17.5 Beta 1 bringing aesthetic adjustments across the system. Notably, the Apple Books app has seen a redesign of the “Reading Goal” icon, and the Settings app features a new glyph for the “Passkeys Access for Web Browsers” menu. Furthermore, the Podcasts widget now dynamically changes color based on the artwork of the currently playing podcast, adding a touch of personalization to the user interface.

Another significant addition is a new unwanted tracking system, developed in collaboration with Google, designed to address the issue of unwanted tracking via accessories like AirTags. This feature signifies Apple’s ongoing commitment to user privacy and safety, allowing for the identification and disabling of non-certified tracking accessories.

iOS 17.5 Beta 1 also includes updates for Mobile Device Management (MDM) users, specifically allowing MDM solutions to enforce a beta version during automated device enrollment. This enhancement indicates Apple’s focus on improving system management and security for organizational users.

As we look towards the public release of iOS 17.5, expected in mid-to-late May, it’s evident that Apple is gearing up for further advancements and refinements. This update not only enhances the overall user experience but also aligns with regulatory requirements, particularly in the EU. With iOS 18 on the horizon, iOS 17.5 serves as a bridge, introducing users to new features and improvements that pave the way for the future of iPhone software​​.