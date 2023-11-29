iOS 17.2 Beta 4: Unveiling New Features and Bug Fixes

A notable change in iOS 17.2 Beta 4 is the removal of collaborative Apple Music playlists. While this feature was introduced in an earlier beta, it has been taken out, suggesting that it may not be included in the final release of iOS 17.2. This could be due to ongoing development or potential compatibility issues.

Key Highlights:

Collaborative Apple Music playlists removed

New pop-up message for slow USB-C cables

Keyboard responsiveness improvement

Wallpaper bug persists

External Recording Notification for Slow USB-C Cables

iOS 17.2 Beta 4 introduces a new pop-up message that informs users when external recording is not working due to a slow USB-C cable. This feature helps users identify the cause of recording issues and take appropriate action, such as using a faster USB-C cable.

Collaborative Apple Music Playlists: Removed for Now

One of the most interesting features introduced in earlier iOS 17.2 betas was collaborative Apple Music playlists. This feature allowed users to create and share playlists with friends and family, enabling real-time collaboration on music selections. However, in iOS 17.2 Beta 4, this feature has been removed.

The removal of collaborative Apple Music playlists could indicate a few things. It’s possible that Apple is still working on the feature and plans to reintroduce it in a later beta or the final release. Alternatively, there could be underlying compatibility issues that need to be addressed before the feature can be fully implemented.

External Recording Notification: Addressing USB-C Cable Issues

iOS 17.2 Beta 4 introduces a new pop-up message that informs users when external recording is not working due to a slow USB-C cable. This is a helpful addition, as it can save users time and frustration in troubleshooting recording problems.

The new pop-up message highlights Apple’s attention to detail and its commitment to providing a smooth user experience. It’s a small but significant change that can make a real difference for users who rely on external recording capabilities.

Keyboard Responsiveness Improvement

Users have reported improved keyboard responsiveness in iOS 17.2 Beta 4. The keyboard now appears more quickly when entering Spotlight search, enhancing the overall user experience.

Persistent Wallpaper Bug

Despite the improvements, the wallpaper bug that has been plaguing iOS 17.2 betas remains unresolved in Beta 4. This bug causes the wallpaper to reset to the default image when restarting or powering on the device. Apple is likely working on a fix for this issue in future betas.

Overall, iOS 17.2 Beta 4 focuses on addressing minor bugs and refining the overall user experience. The removal of collaborative Apple Music playlists raises questions about the feature’s future, while the new pop-up message for slow USB-C cables is a welcome addition. Users should continue to provide feedback to Apple through the Feedback Assistant app to help improve the software before its official release.