Introducing Mivi Watch Model E, brand is all set to disrupt the wearables market with the launch of its first smartwatch

Mivi, a truly made-in-India consumer tech brand, today announced its entrance into the “affordable” wearable category with the launch of its inventive and ‘truly Made in India’ range of smartwatches; Model E. Aesthetically designed, to offer a perfect balance of style and functionality, these smartwatches are available in five different colors: Pink, Blue, Red, Grey, Green, Black and will be available on Flipkart and on the Mivi website at a special price of INR 1299.

The lightweight smartwatch has a display of 1.69 inch and is enabled with a fully functional HD font touch screen. The watch is also equipped with Bluetooth 5.1 and has a 200 mAh lithium polymer battery with a magnetic line for charging.

Mivi’s ‘Made-in-India’ smartwatch will include pre-installed workout modes such as cycling, jogging, hiking, walking, yoga, and many others. To put it another way, this smartwatch will make your workouts far more productive, among other things. It is designed keeping in mind the hectic schedule of the mass, it charges completely in 1.5 hours and lasts for 5-7 days of use and has a stand-by of 20 days. The watch is also rated with an IP68 which makes it water resistant during a swim or a workout. The device also has a G-sensor that makes it easy to track step count and monitor sleep, heart rate, blood pressure, oxygen saturation, and exercise data record along with Menstrual cycle tracking making it especially convenient for women.

Midhula Devabhaktuni, Co-founder and CMO, Mivi, said, “In this current world where everyone is trying to get healthier both mentally and physically, a smartwatch is more of a necessity than an accessory. We are delighted to expand our portfolio in smart wearables and are hoping that Mivians will support us through this journey. Our Made-In-India smartwatch is equipped with the best technology and is available at the most affordable rates. This is the most opportune time for us and based on consumer needs, we are constantly striving to introduce ideal Made-in-India products to the Indian market. With this launch, we will be offering innovative technology to the youth of India.”

The smartwatch has silicone straps for style and a stainless steel dial for durability. It is also compatible with both Android and iOS for maximum accessibility and for the users to enjoy a seamless experience. The watch also offers full music control, dial selection, message push, daily alarm clock, photo control, weather information and supports 28 languages with 120 sports modes.