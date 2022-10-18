Intel Launches the 13th Gen Intel(R) Core processor family for the first time in India

Intel today launched its latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processor family in India, including six new unlocked desktop processors, led by the 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13900K – the world’s fastest desktop processor with 24 cores and 32 threads and a blazing fast clock speed of up to 5.8 GHz for the best gaming, streaming, and recording experience.

The 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processor family is led by the Intel® Core™ K series of unlocked processors, while the 13th Gen Intel® Core™ desktop family consists of 22 processors and more than 125 partner system designs – providing a wide range of choices while delivering an uncompromising experience in both application performance and platform compatibility.

The experiential event showcased the full breadth of PC designs made possible by the latest 13th Gen processors, ranging from full tower desktops to small factor systems along with desktops that flaunted incredible custom water loops.

The highlight of the showcase is the 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13900K which promises to deliver the world’s best gaming, streaming, and recording experience. The new Intel Core i9-13900K is available with up to 24 cores (8 P-cores, 16 E-cores) and 32 threads. With up to 5.8 GHz and 15% better single-thread performance, it can push high frame rates and deliver the world’s best gaming experience across top titles.

At the same time, enthusiasts can take advantage of 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processors’ performance improvements with existing Intel® 600 or new Intel® 700 series chipset motherboards. Combined with both the latest DDR5 memory support and continued DDR4 memory support, users can enjoy the benefits of 13th Gen Intel Core while customizing their setup based on their own features and budget preferences.

Present at the event, Santhosh Viswanathan, Managing Director- Intel India, said, “Intel is at the heart of gaming innovation, collaborating across the ecosystem to architect the most powerful experiences for gamers and creators. In the last decade, the overall gaming trend in India has grown tremendously, and this presents us with a great opportunity to demonstrate what’s possible with the PC experience going forward. Our latest generation of 13th Gen Intel Core Processors raises the bar once again for PC performance. The response we have received till now has been phenomenal and we are extremely optimistic about its future.”

A Complete, All-Around Platform to Game and Create

Building on a matured Intel 7 process and Intel’s performance hybrid architecture, 13th Gen Intel® Core™ desktop processors enable better system performance – even through the most demanding of multitasking workloads. This includes up to 15% better single-threaded performance and up to 41% better multi-threaded performance.

An unmatched overclocking experience

The 13th Gen Intel Core™ “K” processors also offer an unmatched overclocking experience for everyone – from experts to beginners. 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processor users can see higher average overclocking speeds across P-cores, E-cores, and DDR5 memory. Intel also updated its easy one-click overclocking feature, Intel® Speed Optimizer, to support 13th Gen Intel® Core™ unlocked processors so users can overclock with minimal effort. And the robust Intel® Extreme Memory Profile (XMP) 3.0 ecosystem provides a wide selection of overclocking modules. When coupled with Intel® Dynamic Memory Boost, this feature provides a hassle-free memory overclocking experience with both DDR4 and DDR5.

Industry-Leading Features for Desktop Platforms

The 13th Gen Intel® Core™ desktop processors empower users with leading-edge performance and experiences across gaming, content creation, and work, with several new and improved features including:

Intel® Adaptive Boost Technology and Thermal Velocity Boost opportunistically boost processor clock frequencies based on power and thermal headroom during a given workload. Available in Intel Core i9 unlocked SKUs.

More E-cores across Intel® Core™ i5, i7, i9 power a big leap in multi-threaded performance and a better multi-tasking/mega-tasking experience for users.

PCIe Gen 5.0 support, with as many as 16 lanes off the processor.

Increased memory support to DDR5-5600 and DDR5-5200, while maintaining DDR4 compatibility

Up to 2x the L2 cache and increased L3 cache

Introducing the Intel 700 Series Chipset with Backward Compatibility

Alongside the 13th Gen Intel® Core™ desktop processors, Intel is launching the new Intel 700 Series chipset with advanced features for increased reliability and performance. Eight additional PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes combined with PCIe Gen 3.0 provide 28 total lanes off the chipset, increased USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 (20Gbps) ports provide improved USB connectivity speed, and DMI Gen 4.0 increases the chipset-to-CPU throughput for fast access to peripheral devices and networking. Additionally, Intel is bringing forward and backward compatibility. Take advantage of 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processor performance improvements with existing Intel 600 chipset-based motherboards.