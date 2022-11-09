Infinix’s upcoming HOT series smartphones tipped to be 5G enabled along with key upgrades and features

Infinix, the premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION Group is all geared up to introduce new smartphones under HOT 20 series. Ahead of its official launch, some key specifications of the devices in the HOT series have been revealed.

One of the upcoming products by Infinix is expected to be the first devices with 12 bands 5G connectivity, with some of the anticipated features like 6OOO MAH BATTERY, upto 120 Hz screen refresh rates, Dimensity processors and many more, making them yet again a pocket-friendly option without compromising on features or the latest technology.

The 5G ready smartphone is expected to launch under the price bracket of 15k, which will make it most aggressively price in this category. Both devices will feature a 6.5+inch screens and will be available in multiple color variants. The devices will be available in the Indian market in the last week of November via Flipkart.