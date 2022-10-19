Infinix’s latest 11th Gen INBOOK X2 Plus Laptop packed with several first-in-segment features with unique additions, is now available on Flipkart

Gear up to amplify your learning and work-on-the-move experience with Infinix’s latest entrant INBook X2 Plus packed with innovative features. The 11th Generation Intel Core device by the premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION group is now available on Flipkart. Weighing just 1.58 kg with 14.9 mm thickness, it is packed with several first-in-segment features and is available in three processor variants i3 (256/512GB), i5 (8+512GB & 16+512), and the top speed i7 (512GB). The i5 & i7 variants come with Integrated Iris Xe Plus Graphics.

With a price range starting at INR 32,990, the all-new Infinix INBook X2 Plus laptop is ultra-sleek and lightest in its segment at present. Crafted with an Aluminium alloy body with a fully brushed metal design, the laptop represents a perfect balance between durability and aesthetics, allowing users to hop from one place to another with it at ease. It comes in three trendy and vibrant colours to suit every style: Blue, Red and Grey.

The advanced new laptop sports a vivid colour-rich 15.6-inch display with ultra-clear full HD resolution of 1920*1080, 100% sRGB colour reproduction and 300 NITS of brightness, which is the highest in this segment. The ultra-narrow bezels on the sides further make the device perfect for home and office use. However, what makes it unique is the Xstrike keyboard with just 1.2 mm depth, which gives the response time of the keys as fast as 1ms.

The new INBook X2 Plus has an upgraded Premium Anti-Glare Glass touchpad with multi-touch support for smoother gesture control while browsing. Sporting a 1080p FHD web camera, the highest in this segment, the device enriches learning from home and online meetings with dual LED flash, dual microphones and 1.5W dual DTS speakers.

Backed by a high-capacity 50Wh battery, INBook X2 Plus is supported by one of the fastest in the segment – 65W fast, multi-utility Type C charging capabilities with PD3.0 safe charging. It operates on 11th Generation Intel Core Processors and comes in three processor variants (i3, i5 and i7) that are compatible with Out-of-the-box Windows 11 Home. However, the i5 and i7 processor variants are integrated with Intel Iris Xe Graphic.

All three processor variants of Infinix INBook X2 Plus are backed by 8GB/16GB LPDDR4X RAM that can give the users enough power to accomplish demanding tasks at once. For enhanced connectivity, the laptop features multiple connectivity ports, including two USB 3.0 ports, one USB Type-C port for data transfer and one for full function, an HDMI 1.4 port, an SD card reader, and a 3.5 mm headset and microphone combo jack. An extra slot is provided for ROM expansion to let the users increase their internal storage by upto 2TB

Model INBOOK X2 PLUS Launch Price i3 8+256GB 32990 i3 8+512GB 35990 i5 8+512GB 42990 i5 16+512GB 47990 i7 16+512GB 52990

*INBOOK X2 Plus variants and the costing in India.