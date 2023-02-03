Infinix’s professional laptop series ZEROBOOK to go on sale on Flipkart from 3rd February

Creativity will now have no boundaries for Indian digital creators and collaborators as Infinix, TRANSSION’s premium smartphone brand brings its flagship ZEROBOOK series laptop segment with revolutionary products on sale on Flipkart from February 3 at 12 noon. Equipped with the latest 12th Gen Intel Core H series processors in variants i5/i7/i9 and 96EU Iris ® Xe Graphics integrated graphics card, the laptops (ZEROBOOK and ZEROBOOK Ultra) are packed with several category-first features including, premium design, fast charging battery, and massive storage at an affordable range. Infinix is introducing the laptops at launch pricing starting at 49,990 for i5, 64,990 for i7, 79990 for i9 (16GB) and 84,990 for i9 (1TB).

The all-new Infinix ZEROBOOK laptop series come with a category first Unique Over Boost Switch which can turn the device in three different modes: Eco mode (to maximise battery life), Balance mode (to maintain stability between the over boost and eco mode) and Over boost mode (to deliver higher performance at 54W output power while using heavy software). The laptops come with all the connectivity ports, including one SD slot, one 3.5 mm earphone slot and one USB 3.0 slot. It also comes with the latest Wi-Fi 6E protocol with 6GHz support and offers up to 9.6 Gbit/s throughput with Bluetooth 5.2.

Aesthetically designed in Meteoric phase, the laptops from the series sport a full metal body with 16.9mm thickness. They feature a vivid colour-rich 15.6-inch full HD display with 400 NITS of Peak Brightness and 100% sRGB colour reproduction, which is the highest in this segment. To make learning from home for students and online meetings for freelancers (like copy editors, writers) extra productive, the new ZEROBOOK series come with the face tracking and background blur feature.

The viewing is further enhanced by a Quad array balanced audio feature that ensures crisp high tones and heavy bass with 2x High frequency 2 Watt speakers in the bottom and 2x low frequency 1 Watt speakers in the front.

The powerful new ZEROBOOK series is backed by a high-capacity 70Wh battery. It is supported by superfast 96 Watt Hyper chargers, a DC charger, that can charge the laptops in close to 2 hours. This can keep the device operational for up to 10 hour-long full HD video playing sessions.