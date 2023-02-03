Infinix collaborates with Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania to launch special edition Zero 5G 2023

Infinix Mobile, an emerging technology brand, announces that it is teaming up with Marvel Studios for the second time. The collaboration with its highly anticipated movie, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, reveals Infinix’s much-awaited Flagship Zero series’ Zero 5G 2023, set to launch on Flipkart on 4th Feb.

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’ edition is a powerful smartphone backed by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G Power Monster processor with 13GB RAM and 256 GB Massive Storage. As Ant-Man and The Wasp enter the quantum realm, Infinix’s Zero 5G 2023 is set to walk in tandem to embrace the technological revolution that lies ahead.

Anish Kapoor, CEO of Infinix India said, “We are thrilled to team up with Marvel Studios for its highly anticipated film Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania to unveil a special edition Zero 5G 2023. This follows the success and excitement we created for the fans with our last association for the Note 12 series with Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Infinix Zero series has established standards when it comes to flagship innovation. The launch of another high-performance smartphone Zero 5G 2023 reaffirms our commitment to continue innovating and providing our users with the best experience. The Zero 5G 2023 packs a massive punch in terms of power and speed, much like the powerful characters in the movie.”