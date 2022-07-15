Infinix’s latest Smart6 Plus specs leaked

Ads

Infinix – the premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION Group is bringing a new addition to its mass-favourite SMART series, SMART 6 Plus and the leaked pictures look promising. The device is expected to sport a massive first-in-segment 6.82” FHD+ screen, ensuring an engaging viewing experience for the users.

Unknown sources have also revealed that the all-new Smart 6 Plus will have a massive 6GB RAM/64 GB ROM storage. This means the users will be able to store more apps and multitask between them with ease. Speculated to be priced under INR 8500/-, the SMART 6 plus is expected to come in three exciting colour variants: Tranquil Sea Blue, Miracle Black, and Crystal Violet.

While the brand’s release date is yet to be revealed, the leaked photos indicate that the latest entrant in the Smart series will be a promising device for the new smartphone users.