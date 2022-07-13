Infinix INBook X1 Neo laptop will be launched soon

Ads

Infinix – the premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION Group is all set to launch its much-awaited student edition of the INBook X1 series – the INBook X1 Neo laptop. Ahead of its official launch, some key specifications of the model have been revealed.

The upcoming laptop is expected to be priced under 25K to keep it in an affordable range for students. INBook X1 will be one of the lightest and most powerful laptops in its segment. It weighs just 1.24 kgs and will be available in three processor variants i3 (256/512GB), i5 (512GB), and the top speed i7 (512GB).

The laptop is said to have an ultra-durable Aluminum alloy-based metal body 50W high-capacity battery. At a budget price, the INBook X1 laptop intends to offer a number of category-first features including a sleek design, strong battery, vivid display, quick processing speed and others.

INBook X1 Neo laptop is designed specifically for students looking for fast performance, massive storage, substantial battery backup, and superior viewing experience – at a budgeted price point.