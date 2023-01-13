Infinix’s HOT 20 5G with 6 GB variant goes on sale on Flipkart from 15th January

New Year calls for new upgrades to newer possibilities. There couldn’t be a better way to do it than switching to the lag-free world with Infinix’s new HOT 20 5G variant. Supported by 12 bands of 5G connectivity, the high-performance smartphone backed by the newest Android 12 with OS 10.6 and 6GB RAM will be available on Flipkart for purchase from 15th January for only a limited period of time. The diverse multi-band compatibility promises improved connectivity across the country and stellar user performance. The Dual 5G SIM card slot with premium VoNR voice service support allows users to play a game with one SIM card and have another to make a phone call without affecting the game server connection.

The latest variant of HOT 20 5G sports a Hypervision gaming Pro 6.6 FHD+ with a first-in-segment 120Hz ultra-high refresh rate that allows the users to capture unhindered clicks. The screen is backed by the latest DRE (Dark Region Enhancement) Sunlight Readable Technology that senses ambient light using AI algorithms for a refined screen contrast and improved brightness of pictures, enhancing the overall display even in strong sunlight.

Backed by a 5000 mAh battery and a 50MP dual rear camera with dual LED flash, the all-new HOT 20 5G aims to empower its users with its smooth experience and seamless technology. The big battery of the device is supported by an 18W Type C rapid charger. Users can enjoy 125 hours of music playback, 20 hours of navigation and 11 hours of gaming, without having to worry about constantly charging the phone.

The Infinix HOT 20 5G is powered by a 6nm Dimensity 810 processor, which ensures outstanding all-around performance, faster application response, higher game FPS (frame rate) and a smoother network connection. To let gaming enthusiasts elevate their performance, the gadget comes installed with a Bionic Breathing cooling technology, which can transpire heat quickly within 2 minutes. For lag-free multimedia consumption, the smartphone comes with a massive 128 GB storage space and a 3-in-1 memory card slot, which is extendable up to 1TB.

The new HOT 20 5G variant continues the legacy of Infinix’s smooth camera. Its 50MP Super Nightscape Camera with dual LED Flash and f/1.6 large aperture allows capturing colourful, bright, and sharp photos even under the most challenging lighting conditions. The smartphone features an 8MP in-display selfie camera on the front with a single LED flash.