Infinix lays out hefty discounts for Flipkart’s Republic Day Sale starting today

Ahead of Republic Day celebrations, Infinix has rolled out attractive discount offers on its range of smartphones in Smart, Hot and Note series, as part of Flipkart’s Republic Day sale event starting today. The sale features over sixteen Infinix smartphones with massive discounts on Smart 6 HD, Hot 20 Play, Hot 20 5G , Smart 6 HD and Note 12 5G/Pro 5G, available at the lowest prices for the first time.

Smart 6 HD: This entry-level smartphone by Infinix ensures a captivating viewing experience with its 6.6” HD+ Drop Notch screen paired with 500 NITS of brightness, a 5000 mAh battery enabled by the Power Marathon Technology, and 32 GB storage backed by an in-built 2GB LPDDR4X GB RAM with expandable 2GB of virtual RAM. This smartphone would be available at the lowest price ever ie INR 5,799/-

Hot 20 Play: Hot 20 Play stands out for its 500 NITS bright 6.82” Punch Hole Fluid Gaming display. Backed by a powerful Octa Core G37 gaming Processor, the smartphone features a 13 MP Dual (f1.8) rear camera with a dedicated AI lens, and quad-LED flash, which makes it the best-in-class camera. Hot 20 Play is also backed by the biggest 6000mAh battery in the segment, compatible with 18W Type C quick charging support, which keeps the smartphone operational even after long hours of heavy usage.

Hot 20 5G: Hot 20 5G comes equipped with a 6.6” FHD+ Hyper Vision Gaming Display with a first-in-segment 120Hz ultra-high refresh rate and 240 Hz Touch sampling rate. It is the most cost-effective smartphone backed by a 6nm Dimensity 810 processor, which ensures outstanding all-around performance with a dominant frequency of 2x 2.4GHz Cortex-A76 and 6x 2GHz Cortex-A55. HOT 20 5G sports a 50MP Super Nightscape Camera with dual LED Flash that promises colourful, bright, and sharp photos in any light conditions. The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh Power Monster Battery with Power Marathon power-saving technology, which keeps it operational for 3-days at a stretch with a single charge when used moderately. The battery is further supported by a Type C quick charging solution.

Both Hot 20 Play and Hot 20 5G feature an extended RAM tech that enables the 4GB RAM to add up to 7GB RAM (4GB LPDDR 4x RAM + 3GB of expandable virtual RAM). They also come with an On-The-Go (OTG) support, allowing users to connect a full-sized USB flash drive or USB A cable to the devices through the Micro USB or USB-C charging port. The OTG cable also allows 5W reverse charging, allowing the devices to directly access files on a USB flash drive or digital camera or connect to an external device such as a keyboard or mouse.

Note 12 5G/Pro 5G: These latest entrants from the NOTE 12 5G series sport a 6.7” FHD+ AMOLED display with a 108% NTSC Ratio and 100% DCI P3 colour gamut to ensure the best colour reproduction on the screen. Powered by the advanced MediaTek D810 5G chipset, both devices come with massive storage space and a dedicated memory card slot that is expandable up to 512GB. While NOTE 12 5G comes in 6GB (Expandable up to 9GB)/64GB memory variant with LPDDR4X RAM, 12 Pro 5G will be available in 8GB (Expandable up to 13 GB) /128GB storage with LPDDR4X RAM. While both the devices feature a triple camera set-up, the NOTE 12 Pro 5G is equipped with a first-in-segment 108 MP camera and the NOTE 12 5G sports a 50 MP primary camera lens with an f/1.6 large aperture. The smartphones come with a 16 MP AI selfie camera with dual-LED flash. The NOTE 12 5G series is backed by a heavy-duty 5000mAh battery backup with a power marathon feature and 33W Type C charging support.

Here is the list of all the smartphones with enticing offers that customers can choose from in the 2023 Republic Day Sale: