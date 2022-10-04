Infinix’s gears to launch 43Y1 Smart TV along with INBook X2 Plus Laptop this festive season of 2022

Gearing to make yet another addition to its product range, Infinix, the premium brand from TRANSSION group, will soon launch its 43-inch Y1 Smart TV along with INBook X2 Plus Laptop in the Indian market. Infinix is already making waves with its budget-friendly Smart TVs and Laptops, and the leaked specs of the upcoming models seem equally promising. Both of these exciting new devices are anticipated to be released in the second week of October, and both will be a delight for all the tech enthusiasts.

The latest launch of 43Y1 Smart TV will be the most competitively priced model in the line and can be the deciding factor for consumers who are eyeing to purchase a good quality smart TV that is even easy on their pockets. The Smart TV will also sport 300 NITS peak brightness which will also be the highest in the segment.

Customers can also expect unlimited entertainment without downloading their favorite OTT platforms from any app store. This new smart TV is expected to have the most number of in-built apps like Prime Video, YouTube, SonyLiv, Zee5, ErosNow, AajTak, and Hotstar. The 20 W Dolby Stereo box speakers will further make endless hours of movies, series, and news streaming on the big screen all the more immersive.

Similarly, INBook X2 Plus Laptop is designed to stand out in terms of its impeccable design, features, battery backup, viewing experience and offer price. The laptop is said to have aluminum alloy metal craft design, 1.65kg in weight with 14.9mm sleek design. It will come with a 15.6” vivid color-rich display offering ultra-clear FHD resolution with a backlit keyboard available in three color variants.