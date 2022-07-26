Infinix upcoming HOT 12 Pro first look out

Ads

The upcoming HOT 12 Pro by the premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION Group, Infinix, slated to be released in the forthcoming weeks in India, might be the most affordable device with the highest RAM+ROM in the segment.

One of the specifications reveals that the smartphone will have the next-level storage feature of up to 8GB RAM and 128 GB ROM with an extended virtual RAM of up to 5GB making it 13GB RAM, which will give its users extra space to store their data.

Additionally, the HOT 12 Pro is also expected to sport a sleek flat edge matt finish design giving it a fashionable and super stylish look.

