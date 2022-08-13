Infinix Smart 6 HD First Sale In India Today Via Flipkart

Ads

Planning to buy a feature-packed smartphone? SMART 6 HD, the newest value-driven entrant from the house of Infinix – the premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION Group, is your best bet. The device, which is packed with all essential requirements like Big Screen, Big Battery and Big storage, will be available at an introductory price of INR 6799 on Flipkart from August 12-August 15. However, from August 14, the device will be available at just INR 6999.

SMART 6 HD sports a 6.6” HD+ Drop Notch cinematic screen with a 90.6% Screen-to-body ratio and 500 NITS of brightness. The colourful viewing experience is backed by a powerful audio experience enabled by the DTS Surround Sound speaker for maximum musical engagement that is pleasing to the senses. Inspired by nature’s finest stones, the device’s body is designed in a shiny Aura Waves pattern that sparkles at every glance.

Featuring a 32 GB storage space, SMART 6 HD comes with an in-built 2GB LPDDR4X GB RAM and an additional 2GB virtual RAM that can be extended. The device is powered by Helio A22 Quad Core processor and operates on the Android 11 (Go Edition) version of OS that launches the apps 20% faster, making it easier for the users to switch between apps without their phone getting bogged down.

SMART 6 HD lets users capture memorable moments with its 8MP AI rear camera with dual LED flashlight and a 5MP selfie camera with dual LED flash. The device is backed by a massive 5000 mAh battery, which the Power Marathon Technology further enables. This delivers up to 102 hours of music, 135 hours of calling, and 26 hours of binge-watching on videos. The technology can allow the users to enjoy 15 additional hours of battery life, which can provide up to 90mins of calling time.