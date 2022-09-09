Infinix’ s upcoming new Android TV series, ZERO 55” QLED UHD and 50X3” UHD leaked

Ads

Infinix – the premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION Group is all set to introduce a new Android TV line-up under its ZERO & X3 series. However, ahead of their official launch, some key specifications of the much-awaited ZERO 55” QLED UHD and 50” UHD Android TVs have already been revealed by unknown sources. Expected to be priced under 40k, the upcoming ZERO 55” QLED UHD might be backed by the flagship Quantum DOT technology with Dolby Vision and up to 400 NITS of peak brightness to ensure a delight of colors in its picture quality. To further amplify the viewing experience, the android TV might also sport 36W Dolby box speaker’s system with Dolby Atmos. The stylish designed TV will also be backed by the powerful Media-Tek Quad-Core CA-55 Processor with a storage space of 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM and runs on latest Android ® 11. Meanwhile, Infinix X3 50” UHD, expected to be priced under 30K, might feature 4K Resolution with HDR10 compatibility. This means the smart TV will ensure 1.07 Billion colors to ensure more realistic visuals. It is also anticipated that the bezel-less display. Users can also expect Blue Ray Protection on the screen, which will be an advantage for kids. The incredible viewing experience is expected to be paired with 24W Box Speakers and Dolby Audio for cinematic entertainment. The leaked specifications are indeed making us curious to know more but we can only wait till they are officially launched on September 16.