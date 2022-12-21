Infinix redefines segment with the launch of Zero series, Design, Camera & Charging technology poised to set new benchmarks

Infinix, a Transsion brand with presence in over 70+ countries, launched its flagship smartphones; Zero Ultra and Zero 20 today. Featuring the world’s first 60 MP OIS selfie camera, the brand has introduced a smartphone aimed at creators who are constantly capturing images and video on the go, and a fast charge technology ensuring 100% battery power in just 12* minutes all at the same time. Infinix ends the quest for innovative futuristic devices with the launch of its flagship Zero Ultra series – Zero Ultra and Zero 20.

The premium Zero Ultra Series is for users looking for an uninterrupted, future-ready experience alongside a seamless performance, a superior quality camera and thunder-speed charging. The Zero Ultra promises one of the biggest camera upgrade with its 200MP OIS Ultra Resolution, a powerful 6nm 5G MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor and the fastest 180W Thunder Charging of battery. Further, Zero 20 sports a large AMOLED display, a vlogger-friendly 60MP OIS front camera, an aesthetically pleasing light-weight metal-frame design and TÜV Rheinland Security Certified 45W Super Charging support.

Both Zero Ultra and Zero 20 will be available on sale on Flipkart from 25th and 29th December for INR 29999 and INR 15999, respectively. The package also bundles 2-year security updates and 1 android update on both the devices and 6-month screen replacement warranty for ZERO Ultra. The devices have up to 13 GB RAM (8GB RAM with 5GB of expandable memory with Memfusion technology), Zero Ultra comes with 256 GB storage, and Zero 20 has 128 GB storage. Available in a classic black and white colour variant, Zero Ultra comes in Coslight Silver and Genesis Noir variants. Meanwhile, the Zero 20 is available in various refreshing colour variants: Glitter Gold, Green Fantasy, and Space Grey.

Mr. Anish Kapoor, CEO, Infinix India, said, “Infinix has always placed innovation at the core of its business, creating products that are both imaginative in approach and cool in outlook. Our Zero-series smartphones have been designed with a future ready intent, having invested in path breaking ultra-fast safe charging and camera technology, which stands apart from the clutter.

Reimagining our flagship experience be it the 200MP OIS camera or the world’s fastest 180W charging solution, the quest to make breakthrough technological advancements has put us at the cusp of break-neck innovations. Moreover, a 60MP front OIS camera along with vibrant designs and textures is bound to leave a creator totally mesmerized.

Infinix, a brand committed to giving its users a truly premium post purchase experience promises regular security and an android update on both devices. Moreover, taking cognizance of the pain points of consumers the brand has given one-time free screen replacement on the Zero Ultra”.

Immersive and infinite viewing: The Zero Ultra smartphone immerses users in a high-end 6.8″ FHD+ 3D Curved Display facilitating super grip and wide-angle view. The large display features like the 120 Hz dynamic refresh rate and 360 Hz Touch sampling to ensure a smooth sensory experience.

Infinix’s Zero 20 features a 6.7” AMOLED cinematic display with a 90 Hz Refresh Rate, allowing users to enjoy an advanced audio-visual experience.

Extraordinary camera system: The Zero Ultra sports a dramatically powerful Ultra vision camera with OIS system responsible for crisp and clear images. Its 200MP triple primary camera with Quad LED Flash is one of the biggest upgrades facilitating rich detail, less distortion, enhanced depth, and a stellar night mode. The smartphone also offers a 32MP front camera with a dual flashlight. (add 13MP + 2M)

Meanwhile, the Zero 20 features the world’s first 60MP+OIS Front Camera. The Ultra-high-resolution, paired with OIS, provides realistic shots with hallmark image stabilisation and quick autofocus, allowing users to shoot clear and crisp videos and images.

The 108 MP rear camera with Quad LED Flash of Zero 20 lets users capture touching details with its 10X zoom feature.

Fast charging in a blink: Using Infinix’s fastest 180W Thunder Charge support in the all-new Zero Ultra – users can recharge the device’s 4500mAh large battery to 100% in just 12* mins. The 180-watt Thunder Charge is certified by TUV –SUD Rheinland certifications. With 111 software fail safes to deliver a safe fast charging experience.

On the other hand, the Zero 20 can be charged to 75% in just 30 minutes with the TÜV Rheinland Security Certified 45W Super Charging support, even after long hours of usage.

Futuristic design language: The all-new Zero Ultra has been designed in a cosmic-toned body. The device’s back panel features lines from the universal Kármán lines that embody futuristic cosmic energy. It connects art and technology to express attachment and desire for the vast universe.

Meanwhile, the Infinix Zero 20 exudes an innovative charming look. Its Metal-frame Tech shape with a futuristic mechanical texture makes the device comfortable and extremely lightweight, especially while vlogging or capturing on the move.

Powerful and redefined performance: The all-new Zero Ultra comes with an extremely power-efficient MediaTek Density 920 5G processor. It has a 6-nanometer production process that helps it save power and extends the battery life even for demanding users. The device’s 5G+WiFi6+Dual band 5G SIM helps maintain a high-speed network at all times. Ultra comes with 12 5G bands offering a wide network connectivity.

On the other hand, the Zero 20 smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 Processor. The 6nm process has more transistors providing ultra-efficient performance and while saving tonnes of power. The powerful 4G-chip allows users to meet their requirements seamlessly, making it the mobile gamer’s go-to

Operating on the latest Android 12 with XOS 12, the brand-new UI adds comfort and ease of access to the style and revolutionary technology. Both devices promise lag-free content consumption with a massive 256 GB storage space in Zero Ultra and 128 GB in Zero 20. The extended RAM capacity enables the in-house 8GB RAM to be extended up to 13GB by integrating RAM and ROM, effectively improving speed and performance across all usage scenarios.

Considering the customer-centric approach, Infinix has developed a robust network with 1186 service centres across 900 towns in India, allowing users to access a responsive after-sales experience. Infinix devices come pre-installed with the Carlcare App that empowers users to locate their nearest service centre and indicates to them the availability of parts at the service centres.