Infinix NOTE 12 Pro launched with Mediatek Helio G99 processor

Infinix, the premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION group unveils its game-changing NOTE 12 Proto let you unravel your creative possibilities. Packed with some extraordinary features including the most powerful chipset, brightest display, progressive camera, and an exceptional storage space,the smartphone aims to deliver an unparalleled experience to the users byelevating the gaming performance.

Competitively priced at INR 14999, the all-new NOTE 12 PROwill be available inthree colour alternatives: Volcanic grey，Tuscany Blue，Alpine White.

Launch Offer Pricing Model Price Prepaid Offer Super Coin Net Price Note 12 Pro(8/256) 16999 1500 500 14999

Additionally, customers to get a Snokor XE 18 TWS worth Rs.1099 at Re.1with each handsets. The Snokor will be at Rs 1 once 7 days return period completed.

Sharing his thoughts around the latest launch, Mr. Anish Kapoor, CEO – Infinix India, said, “The Infinix NOTE series is defined by its unmatched performance and stylish design. With the new NOTE 12 Pro; we are here to set a new benchmark when it comes to providing the most powerful experience while retaining the values that the NOTE Series promise. We are thrilled to announce that the NOTE 12 Pro will be the country’s first smartphone to feature the MediaTek Helio G99 processor. This chipset is built on the TSMC 6nm process and is designed to deliver incredible gaming performance and exceptional power efficiency for 4G smartphones. By developing the NOTE 12 Pro, we have tried creating the perfect balance of a no-compromise device that is game-ready and competitively priced. The NOTE 12 Pro boasts the latest technology and the most advanced processor.

It also brings a segment-leading 108MP camera allowing the device to capture and produce a well-defined image with rich details, a segment-best AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and a massive 5000mAh battery. The smartphone also supports 33W fast charging with a Type C cable. With its technology innovation and aesthetic design, we are confident that the NOTE 12 Pro will be the best gaming smartphone that will live up to the expectations of the consumers”

Enriched multimedia experience:NOTE 12 Proswears by its 6.7” FHD+ true colour AMOLED display with a whopping 1000 NITS of brightness, 108% NTSC Ratio and 100% DCI P3 colour gamut that delivers the best colour reproduction on the screen. To further enhance the gaming experience, the device ensures super smooth interaction between the users’ fingers and the display with its 180 touch sampling rate.

The safe and bright viewing experience is augmented by a powerful audio experience enabled by the dual stereo speakers with DTS Surround sound and the linear motor tactile system with 4D vibration that lets the users obtain 4D sensations to the touch and emulation of physical buttons. Gaming enthusiasts can rejoice in the new graphic enhancement mode for immersive gameplay.

Exceptional Performance: Powered by the ultra-powerful Helio G99 processor chipset built on the highly efficient 6nm fabrication technology, NOTE 12 Pro comes with next-gen gaming capabilities. The chipset features an Octa-core CPU clocking frequency up to 2.2GHz, high-performance LPDDR4X memory up to 2,133MHz and massive 256GB UFS 2.2-class internal storage that can accelerate data access, maximising performance in games, apps and everyday activities. The device is equipped with a 10-layers Graphite Block Cooling System to help with the dissipation of excessive heat generated during long hours of usage. It covers a total cooling surface area of over 15885 square millimetres (mm2).

To further ensure an uninterrupted experience in content consumption, the smartphone comes with 8GB RAM &massive 256GB storage space and a dedicated memory card slot that is expandable up to 2TB.

Phenomenal Camera Experience: The NOTE 12 Pro fortifies Infinix’s legacy of offering the best-in-class camera. Featuring a triple camera set-up, NOTE 12 Pro is equipped with a 108 MP ultra-clear camera integrated with a Samsung ICOCELL sensor and quad-LED flash, allowing the device to capture and produce a well-defined image with rich detail, vivid colour and accurate focus. It features an ultra-high picture resolution of 12000×9000 pixels and employs 9-in-1 pixel binning with a 1.92 μm pixel size and super large image sensor size of 1/1.67. The large sensor size can help the users with brilliant details even in menial lighting conditions. This works wonders in tandem with the Professional Night Scene Photography mode. There is also a Smart ISO feature that lowers ISO mode in bright areas for vivid photos and boosts ISO for lesser noise in underexposed areas of a scene.

The smartphone has a 16 MP AI selfie camera with a dual-LED flash.

Sleek and stylish design:As a big-screen smartphone, the NOTE 12 Pro is designed with aesthetics and comfort in mind. They are designed in an Ultra Sleek 7.8 mm frame with a unique and premium Anti-glare dual tone matte finish in the overall back panel. The circular camera module on the top leftis also slightly raised in the form of a bump.

Enormous Battery backup: The NOTE 12 Pro sports a heavy-duty 5000mAh battery, which is backed by a 33W charging support and a Type C charger, which can give users the freedom to browse the web or play their favourite videos, games or music for as long as they want, without bothering about frequently recharging the phone.

Living up to its customer-centric approach, Infinix has developed a robust service centre network with 1186 service centres across 1000+ towns in India. This allows users to enjoy after-sales experiences. Infinix devices come pre-installed with the CarlCare App that empowers the users tolocate their nearest service centre and indicates to them the availability of parts at the service centres.