Infinix is back with another smartphone offering – the Smart 4 Plus, which breaks new ground in being the cheapest smartphone in the country to offer a large display and massive 6000 mAh battery. All this while still being priced Rs. 7,999.

Not content with offering a massive battery, the phone also comes with an AI smart power saving feature, which ensures optimum power utilization at all times. The company is claiming two-days battery back-up time along with continuous video playback time of almost an entire day, or 23-hours to be precise.

Also, it is not just the battery that is huge with the phone; the display too is equally expansive at 6.82-inches. The HD+ display has a Drop Notch at the top and offers an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 90.3 percent. That coupled to the 480 nits of brightness it is capable of, and the DTS Surround Sound enabled audio ensures you have the perfect personal entertainment device with the new Smart 4 Plus.

Powering the phone is the Helio A25 Octa Core chipset coupled to a 3 GB memory and 32 GB of storage. The latter again can be further expanded to 256 GB via microSD cards. The phone runs Android XOS 6.2 Dolphin and has a fingerprint sensor placed on the rear. The back panel features a gem-cut texture design with a 2.5D curved glass unibody finish that lends a classy appeal to the phone.

For optics, there is the 13 MP AI dual camera at the back, complete with a triple LED flash for better illumination at night. Then there is an 8 MP camera placed within the front notch for selfies. The camera also boasts of several pre-set AI modes such as the beauty mode, portrait mode, etc.

The phone comes in shades of Ocean Wave, Violet, and Midnight Black. Availability starts July 28, exclusively from Flipkart.