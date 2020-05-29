The Infinix Hot 9 and Infinix Hot 9 Pro has been launched in India, and both come with some exciting specs while still being priced extremely competitively.

There is a lot of similarity with both the Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro given that both feature 6.6-inch HD+ IPS LCD 2.5D curved glass display with a punch hole along the top left for the selfie cam. An octa-core Helio P22 processor coupled with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU is also common to both smartphones, as is a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of native storage. The latter again is expandable to 256 GB by way of sd cards.

Powering both the phones is a massive 5000 mAh battery. Further, an Android 10 based XOS 6.0 Dolphin platform is another common trait for both smartphone versions. Both the Infinix phones also boast of DTS-HD Surround Sound, making the new Hot 9 series a real entertainment powerhouse.

For optics, it is a quad-cam setup for both the phones though the Hot 9 Pro obviously comes out on top with a 48 mp primary camera. Complimenting the same is a 2 mp depth sensor, a 2 mp macro sensor, and a low light sensor.

The Hot 9 has a similar layout in terms of sensors except that it comes with a primary sensor of 13 mp resolution. Also, while the Hot 9 Pro features a QUAD LED flash, the Hot 9 makes do with a triple LED flash. For selfies, it is an 8 mp front shooter complete with an LED flash that is common for both the phones.

Coming to price, that stands an extremely affordable Rs. 8,499, and Rs. 9,499 for the Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro, respectively. Both the models will be available exclusively from Flipkart where the Hot 9 will go on sale starting June 5 while the Hot 9 Pro sale starts June 8, 12:00 PM onwards.