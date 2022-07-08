Infinix launches Note 12 5G Series in India

Ads

After the grand success of its first 5G Smartphone, Zero 5G, Infinix, the premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION group, today unveiled its first series in the segment, NOTE 12 5G. Positioning it as premium yet affordable, the all-new NOTE 12 5G and NOTE 12 Pro 5G will be the most sought-after devices for users looking for future-ready experiences with a power-packed performance. Both Note 12 5G and Note 12 5G Pro will be supported by 12 5G Bands and available at competitive prices of INR 14,999 and INR 17,999 on Flipkart from 15th July onwards.

Model Price Prepaid Axis Bank Offer Net Price Note 12 Pro 5G 17999 1000 1500 15499 Note 12 5G 14999 500 1500 12999

Both NOTE 12 5G and NOTE 12 PRO 5G are packed with outstanding features including smooth display, a powerful processor, superior camera, and a massive battery to deliver an unparalleled smartphone experience to the consumers. While NOTE 12 5G will come in 6GB (Expandable up to 9GB)/64GB memory variant, NOTE 12 Pro 5G will be available in 8GB (Expandable up to 13 GB) /128GB storage. Both the devices will come in two colour alternatives: Force Black and Snowfall White.

Sharing his thoughts on the latest launch, Mr. Anish Kapoor, CEO– Infinix India, said, Infinix has always been at the forefront of innovation and democratizing technology. As India is making significant strides in implementing 5G, we are happy to introduce the NOTE 12 5G Series that can help customers live and experience true 5G with an all-rounder product that can address users’ evolving needs. With the launch of the NOTE 12 5G Series, our aim is to bring forth powerful devices to the consumers that tick all the boxes when it comes to superior performance, immaculate design, and immersive experience at a competitive price. Note 12 5G Series is compatible with 12 5G bands, which empowers our customers with better coverage of the various frequencies to ensure a seamless experience when 5G networks are available in India. The Note 12 Pro 5G brings a segment-leading 108MP camera, segment-best AMOLED display with 180 Hz touch sampling rate, and comes with Widevine L1 support, promising a smooth and immersive experience while gaming or streaming HD content. Additionally, we are more confident that Note 12 5G series will be loved by our customers and fans alike and will set a benchmark for upcoming 5G Smartphones.”

Enhanced display and sound:Infinix’s latest entrants from the NOTE 12 5G series sport a 6.7” FHD+ AMOLED display with 108% NTSC Ratio and 100% DCI P3 colour gamut to ensure the best colour reproduction on the screen. Both the devices come with a 92% screen-to-body ratio for an immersive viewing experience. To further enhance the gaming experience, the device ensures super smooth interaction between the users’ fingers and the display with its 180 Hz touch-sampling rate. The Widevine L1 certification on both the devices ensure rotected content (on streaming services like Amazon, Hotstar and Netflix) playback in full resolution.

Extraordinary Camera Experience: The NOTE 12 5G series reinforces the tradition of Infinix in offering the best-in-class camera. While both the devices feature a triple camera set-up, NOTE 12 Pro 5G is equipped with a 108 MP camera supported by D810 5G chipset, allowing the device to shoot crisp photos. Meanwhile, the NOTE 12 5G features a 50 MP primary camera lens with an f/1.6 large aperture, a secondary lens with a 2MP depth sensor to capture perfect wide shots, and an AI lens. It has a fully loaded video camera with multiple category-first features like Time-lapse video recording mode and Slow Motion video mode, allowing users to capture ultra-clear videos. Users can create professional videos with the Bokeh video recording mode, which blurs the background, making the subject stand out by focusing on it. The Super Night mode allows capturing bright and low noise pictures even in low light conditions. Users can also record short videos and videos with up to 2k resolution. The smartphones come with a 16 MP AI selfie camera with a dual-LED flash.

Superior Performance: Operating on the latest XOS 10.6 and Android 12, both NOTE 12 5G and NOTE 12 Pro 5G are powered by the advanced MediaTek D810 5G chipset based on 6nm fabrication technology with an intelligent resource management engine for better performance. The processor also has a fully integrated 5G modem with MediaTek’s own 5G Ultra save technology. The smartphones have 12 5G bands and tested in Jio Labs.

To further ensure an uninterrupted experience in content consumption, both the devices come with massive storage space and a dedicated memory card slot that is expandable up to 512GB. While NOTE 12 5G comes in 6GB (Expandable up to 9GB)/64GB memory variant with LPDDR4X RAM, 12 Pro 5G will be available in 8GB (Expandable up to 13 GB) /128GB storage with LPDDR4X RAM.

Refreshing design: Both NOTE 12 5G and NOTE 12 Pro 5G has been designed keeping the aesthetics and comfort factor in mind while using a big-screen smartphone. They are designed with a unique and AG matte finish in the overall back panel. The camera module is placed on the top left, whereas the Infinix logo is engraved at the lower end of the left side of the panel.

Massive Battery: The NOTE 12 5G series features a heavy-duty 5000mAh battery backup, which is supported by the power marathon feature that enhances the battery life by 25%, keeping the smartphone operational even after long hours of heavy usage. The battery is backed by a 33W charging support and a Type C charger, it charges 100% in 94 minutes. The smartphone can give users the freedom to do their favourite things, for as long as they want, without bothering about frequently recharging the phone.