Infinix Inbook X1 Neo with Intel Celeron Quad Core processor launched under Rs 25,000 in India

Ads

Infinix, the premium brand from the TRANSSION group, has unveiled its much-anticipated student-friendly laptop, the INBook X1 Neo at an irresistible price of INR 24990. The laptop is expected to go on sale on 21 July on Flipkart. Bank offers on Citi, RBL, Kotak and Axis bank.

The INBook X1 series has been a head-turner ever since it was launched last for its innovative features in its price segment. The latest INBook X1 Neo is here to create a rippling effect as the lightest and most powerful laptop in the segment, promising maximum portability. The laptop promises a powerful experience along with fast charging support for unlimited multimedia learning. Weighing just 1.24KG with 14.8mm thickness, the laptop is powered by Intel Celeron Quad Core N5100 processor and comes in 8GB + 256GB variant.

Sharing his insights on the newly launched laptop Mr. Anish Kapoor, CEO – Infinix India, said, “With the increasingly significant role of PCs in today’s hybrid learning environment, we are introducing the all-new Infinix Inbox X1 Neo, designed to provide digital learners with the performance that they need for everyday tasks.

While our INBook X1 Slim series was a hit among working professionals for its slim design, long-lasting battery, bright display, and high processing speed, we wanted to make our portable and powerful laptops accessible to school and college students who are primarily on their screens. With the INBook X1 Neo, we have followed the exact core positioning and designed the device to be powerful enough to handle essential apps and tasks required by students. The Inbook X1 Neo is powered by the Intel Celeron processor to ensure a powerful performance and comes with a beautiful aluminium alloy based metal body in two vibrant colors- cosmic Blue and Starfall Grey.

Ads

This portable powerhouse is lightweight, slim, and offers an excellent value to our young students. With all these features, the INBook X1 Neo will let you pursue endless dreams and accomplish your goals.”

Fast performance and massive storage: to deliver top-speed performance, the Intel Celeron processor to help students collaborate, create, learn and play like never before powers INBook X 1 Neo. The laptop also comes with a massive storage space of up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD,promising 5X fast internal storage drive than a traditional HDD storage device usually found in heavy laptops and PCs. Users can also experience a CPU frequency of 2.4Ghz. The 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM further allows them enough power to flawlessly accomplish demanding tasks at once, such as creating heavy presentations, graphic designing, and programming.

Substantial battery backup: Backed by a 50Wh high-capacity battery, the Infinix INBook X1 Neo laptop is ideal for ambitious students who need their laptops to take notes in class, and type-up assignments, share notes, and work with groups on long hours of projects. The laptop gives almost 11 hours of web browsing, 9 hours of regular work, and 9 hours of video playback without any interruption. This ensures a perfect balance of power and portability. The battery is supported by an easy-to-carry 45-Watt multi-utility Type C charging capability, which allows the users to transfer data, share display and charge the laptop as well as their smartphones seamlessly.

Lightweight with a superior viewing experience: The all-new Infinix INBook X1 Neo laptop has an Aluminium alloy-based metal body, making the device weigh only 1.34kgs. Moreover, its 14.8 mm thickness makes the device extremely portable and durable for the students to travel to their colleges and schools with it at ease.

The laptop has a 14-inch full HD+ IPS display with 300 NITS peak brightness and 100% sRGB colour reproduction. This makes the device perfect for home and office use. Users can also play basic games and enjoy video streaming from services like Netflix and Amazon Prime.

The Infinix INBook X1 Neo comes with a HD webcam for video calls and meetings, paired with two-layer stereo speakers with advanced DTS sound technology to ensure an immersive sound experience while watching videos or playing games. However, to let users attend personal video calls or zoom meetings under low-light circumstances, the laptop even comes with a dual-star light camera feature and a backlit keyboard for enhanced visibility while typing.

The Infinix INBook X1 Neo laptop comes loaded with other cool features like the Ice Storm 1.0 Cooling System, which keeps the temperature low even when users indulge in prolonged hours of gaming, working, and consuming content.

It supports multiple connectivity ports, including two USB 3.0 ports, two USB Type-C port for data transfer and one for full function, an HDMI 1.4 port, an SD card reader, and a 3.5 mm headset and microphone combo jack.