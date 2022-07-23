Infinix INBook X1 Neo goes on sale on Flipkart starting today

Ads

Infinix , the premium brand from the TRANSSION group, had unveiled its much-anticipated student-friendly laptop, the INBook X1 Neo at an irresistible price of INR 24990 on 18th July. The laptop is sale on from today i.e. 21 July on Flipkart. Bank offers on Citi, RBL, Kotak and Axis bank.

The INBook X1 series has been a head-turner ever since it was launched last for its innovative features in its price segment. The latest INBook X1 Neo is to create a rippling effect as the lightest and most powerful laptop in the segment, promising maximum portability. The laptop promises a powerful experience along with fast charging support for unlimited multimedia learning. Weighing just 1.24 KG with 14.8mm thickness, the laptop is powered by Intel Celeron Quad Core N5100 processor and comes in 8GB + 256GB variant.



The Intel Celeron processor to help students collaborate, create, learn and play like never before powers INBook X 1 Neo. The laptop also comes with a massive storage space of up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD, promising 5X fast internal storage drive than a traditional HDD storage device usually found in heavy laptops and PCs. Backed by a 50Wh high-capacity battery, the Infinix INBook X1 Neo laptop is ideal for ambitious students who need their laptops to take notes in class, and type-up assignments, share notes, and work with groups on long hours of projects. The laptop gives almost 11 hours of web browsing, 9 hours of regular work, and 9 hours of video playback without any interruption.



The laptop comes has a 14-inch full HD+ IPS display with 300 NITS peak brightness and 100% RGB colour reproduction. This makes the device perfect for home and office use. Users can also play basic games and enjoy video streaming from services like Netflix and Amazon Prime.It supports multiple connectivity ports, including two USB 3.0 ports, two USB Type-C port for data transfer and one for full function, an HDMI 1.4 port, an SD card reader, and a 3.5 mm headset and microphone combo jack.