Infinix HOT 30i with doubled RAM and premium diamond cut pattern glass cut and leather-finish panels goes live on Flipkart from today ie 3rd April

Don’t allow your budget to hold up your purchase of a versatile smartphone that lets you multitask like a king yet screams premium. The recently released HOT 30i by Infinix is the real deal, as it makes no compromises on storage or aesthetics. This top-of-the-line smartphone from the esteemed brand Infinix is set to take the device live on Flipkart starting from 3rd April. With an affordable price tag of just INR 9,499, it comes fully loaded with impressive First in segment upgrades. Special launch price of this smartphone was 8,999 and sale price is INR 9,499/-

Infinix HOT 30i offers massive storage of 16GB RAM and 128 GB of storage, enabling the smartphone to multitask like a “KING”, booting faster and allowing more apps to run simultaneously. It also has a triple card slot that accommodates two SIM cards and a dedicated memory card slot of up to 1TB. The smartphone sports a premium look and feel with two design options: A glass finish panel in three colors, Glacier Blue, Mirror Black, and Diamond White, and a leather-finish panel in Marigold.

For an ultimate and seamless viewing experience, HOT 30i has a 6.6inch HD+ 90Hz Display for smooth display and a peak brightness of 500 nits. Photography enthusiasts can enjoy a 50 MP dual camera with dual LED flash. It also supports a front-facing 5MP camera with Dual LED flash. Enjoy low-light selfies with a powerful LED Flash that makes your face stand out in any light intensity, including AI Beauty, Portrait, Wide selfie and more than ten camera modes.

The powerful device, Type-C charging port for ease of use and faster data transfer, allows the user to use the phone for streaming, sharing, gaming, and more without worrying about battery drainage. To ensure better security, a reliable and fast side mounted finger scanner with a face unlock feature makes locking and unlocking the phone a breeze.

Powered by Octa Core Processor, which has an Arm Mali-G57 GPU and an octa-core CPU, it offers quick and fluid performance for routine operations while being energy-efficient and extending battery life. Operating on XOS 12, which is based on Android 12, HOT 30i has a more user-friendly and intuitive interface that makes it simpler for users to explore and access features and applications.

Get a ton of great additions, including OTG Support, Video Assistant, Game Mode, Eye Care, and more.