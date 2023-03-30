realme C55, the new benchmark of an entry-level champion with 64MP camera and 33W charging, sells over 100K units in just 5 hours on its first sale day

realme, the most trusted technology brand in India, today announced the availability and the sale date of the latest addition to its C-series, the realme C55 – the entry-level champion with 64MP camera and 33W charging. The realme C55 had received over 66K Pre-orders , the highest ever in C-series and has already sold over 100K units within the first 5 hours on its first sale.

The first sale of realme C55 has been live from March 28th from 12:00 PM onwards on realme.com, Flipkart, and stores near you. Buyers can avail flat INR 500 for the 4GB+64GB variant and INR 1000 off for the 8GB + 128GB variant on ICICI credit cards, EMI and netbanking on realme.com. Users can also avail offers on HDFC credit cards, Debit cards and EMI on Flipkart bringing the effective price of 4GB+64GB variant to INR 10,499 and the 8GB + 128GB to INR 12,999.

realme C55

realme C55, the entry-level champion, is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 Chipset, which helps provide reliable and smooth performance for a seamless user experience. In a number of many firsts, the C55 comes with a primary camera of 64MP, making it the first smartphone in the C-Series to feature the OV64B flagship sensor and also the first to incorporate realme’s exclusive street photography mode, which includes features such as Dynamic Image Snapshot, Street Filter, and 90s Pop Filter. Additionally, the realme C55 offers the fastest 33W SUPERVOOC charging solution in its price segment, using high-voltage, low-current charging technology to provide faster charging. The phone can charge to 50% in just 29 minutes and can reach a full charge in 63 minutes. The phone comes with a 17.07cm (6.72”) 90Hz FHD+ display, which is a first in the C-series and the largest 90Hz FHD+ display available in this price segment. Finally, the realme C55 comes with ‘Mini Capsule’, making it the first android/ realme phone to come with this feature. Once accessed, the mini capsule offers three functional scenarios to users, i.e. charge, data and step notification. The realme C55 democratizes large storage with up to 16GB of dynamic RAM and incorporates the Sunshower design concept with several unique design features.