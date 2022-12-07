Infinix collaborates with Jio to provide True 5G trials on its much-awaited Hot 20 5G

Infinix, the premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION has teamed up with Jio, India’s largest telecom service provider, to provide True 5G on its upcoming HOT 20 Series phone. The device was extensively evaluated under various scenarios to ensure that the HOT 20 series device could deliver the best 5G experience across various customer use-cases.

After undergoing rigorous lab trials, HOT 20 5G, which will be Infinix’s first 5G smartphone under HOT Series, achieved stellar results of about 1.2Gbps of network speed on “Jio True 5G” network. The results further determined the smartphone’s promptness and capabilities in bringing users an immersive and reliable True 5G mobile experience. The all-new Infinix HOT 20 5G will be equipped with 12 major bands, including NR Band 1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/77/78 to ensure seamless connectivity across locations. The vast range of bands supported by the device promises improved connectivity and performance to the users.

Meanwhile, all the previously launched 5G devices such as Zero 5G, Note 12 and Note 12 pro 5G in India will support the Standalone (SA) and Non-Standalone (NSA) modes. All the 5G smartphones launched in India by Infinix are compatible with Jio’s True 5G network.

The Infinix HOT 20 5G has been launched on Flipkart and will be available for sale on 9th December at just 11999/- INR.

Bigger, Smoother and Smarter Display: HOT 20 5G is equipped with a 6.6” FHD+ HyperVision Gaming Display with a first-in-segment 120Hz ultra-high refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate that lets you make unhindered clicks. It has a 1900:1 colour contrast ratio and is backed by the latest DRE (Dark Region Enhancement) Sunlight Readable Tech. The tech senses the ambient light, using AI algorithms, refines the screen contrast, improves the picture’s brightness and enhances overall display in strong sunlight.

Powerful and redefined performance: The Infinix HOT 20 5G is the most cost-effective smartphone backed by a 6nm Dimensity 810 processor, which ensures outstanding all-around performance with a dominant frequency of 2x 2.4GHz Cortex-A76 and 6x 2GHz Cortex-A55, which is 20% faster than its predecessor. This offers an excellent experience of faster application response, higher game FPS (frame rate) and a smoother network connection. To elevate the user performance for everyday gamers, the device comes installed with a Bionic Breathing cooling technology, which can transpire heat out quickly, ensuring 100% thermal conductivity and reducing the chipset to 5 degrees within 2 minutes.

Operating on the latest Android 12 with XOS 10.6 on top, both the devices promise lag-free content consumption with massive 64 GB storage space and a 3-in-1 memory card slot that is expandable up to 1TB. They have an extended RAM tech that enables the 4GB RAM to add upto 7GB RAM (4GB LPDDR 4x RAM + 3GB of expandable virtual RAM). This allows the users to cache up to 11 background apps and switch seamlessly between them.

HOT 20 5G comes with Dual 5G SIM cards that support premium VoNR voice service, allowing users to enjoy high-quality voice with low latency on either of the two SIM cards. 12 Bands will support it to ensure call and data concurrency on the 5G network. Users can keep playing a game with one SIM card and have another to make a phone call without affecting the game server connection.

Additional Smart features: The HOT 20 5G has a side fingerprint unlock system for enhanced security. The HOT 205G comes with an On-The-Go (OTG) support, allowing users to connect a full-sized USB flash drive or USB A cable to the devices through the Micro USB or USB-C charging port. The OTG cable also allows reverse charging, allowing the devices to directly access files on a USB flash drive or digital camera or connect to an external device such as a keyboard or mouse.

Camera experience: Simultaneously, HOT 20 5G sports a 50MP Super Nightscape Camera with dual LED Flash that promises colourful, bright, and sharp photos in any light conditions. Its Super Night Mode leverages AI algorithms and an f/1.6 large aperture to bring in more light in every shot taken, even when it’s pitch dark. The rear camera also has a real-time eye-tracking autofocus feature paired with AI algorithms that helps to deliver more natural and studio-style pictures. On the front, both the smartphones feature an 8MP in-display selfie camera with single LED flash.

Big Battery with fast charging: HOT 20 5G is backed by a 5000mAh Power Monster Battery with Power Marathon power-saving technology, which keeps the smartphone operational for all day at a stretch with a single charge when used moderately. Users can now say goodbye to battery anxiety. The device can also deliver 125 hours of music playback, 20 hours of navigation and 11 hours of gaming.

The HOT 20 Series devices are compatible with 18W Type C quick charging, allowing users to do their favourite things, for as long as they want, without bothering about frequently recharging the phone.

Considering the customer-centric approach, Infinix has developed a robust network with 1186+ service centres across 900+ towns in India. This allows users to enjoy after-sales experiences. Infinix devices come pre-installed with the Carlcare App that empowers the users to locate their nearest service centre and also indicates to them the availability of parts at the service centres.