Infinix 32 Y1 Smart TV Launched at INR 8999

Looking for unlimited entertainment choices without breaking your bank? Look no further! Infinix, a premium brand from TRANSSION group is here to make your home entertainment affordable with the launch of its latest 32Y1 Smart TV. Reasonably priced at just INR 8999, the Smart TV is the most affordable 32” Smart TV in the country. It also comes with the most number of in-built OTT apps in the segment along with other convenient features to ensure superior picture quality and high-quality stereo sound for unlimited content consumption. The Smart TV will be available on Flipkart from 18th July onwards.

Hari G. Kumar, Vice-President, Large Appliances at Flipkart said, “The Smart TV industry is rapidly growing in India with the 32-inch segment being the belly of the market. Flipkart is committed to bringing the widest selection of consumer appliances and durables to customers’ doorstep in collaboration with partners like Infinix. We are delighted to make available their newest range of TVs on our platform for millions of our customers across the country and extend our long-standing partnership with Infinix.”

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Anish Kapoor, CEO– Infinix India, said, “At Infinix, we have been constantly innovating and building products that perfectly match the evolving entertainment requirements of our customers. We are excited to launch the all-new Infinix 32Y1 smart TV. The Smart TV sports a gorgeous HD screen, a bezel-less design, and powerful surround sound. To make this device a truly first in the segment and give users exceptional benefits, we are delighted to offer popular applications in this price segment. The TV comes equipped with YouTube, Amazon Prime, SonyLiv, Zee5, Eros Now, YuppTV, AajTak, Plex, and Hotstar. Other specifications include 20W speakers with Dolby audio, Miracast, Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB connectivity, and much more. With the Infinix 32Y1, we are confident to democratize Smart TVs in the budget segment, offering affordable options for every Indian household.”

Superior viewing experience: To ensure vibrant picture quality and bring life to your favourite movies & shows with brighter colors and sharper details, the smart TV supports HLG signal that delivers a natural wider range of colors and depth in contrast between light and dark shades. A combination of 1200 (Typ) contrast ratio and 250 NITS brightness further helps in dimming and adjusting brightness levels to produce clear and brighter pictures.

Unlimited entertainment options: The Smart TV comes loaded with pre-installed streaming apps like Prime Video, YouTube, SonyLiv, Zee5, ErosNow, AajTak, etc. Consumers can stream endless hours of movies, series and news live on the big screen without downloading any app from the app store.

Immersive sound: The 32Y1 Smart TV is equipped with the powerful Dolby Audio to deliver a rich, clear, high-quality cinematic sound experience. It comes with 20W output box speakers for an enhanced quality of sound and gives users a home-theatre like experience.

Powerful performance: The all-new Infinix 32Y1 Smart TV is powered by the Quad-core Powerful Processor with 512MB of RAM and 4 GB of storage for high-performance. Viewers can experience optimal viewing with low energy consumption.

Sleek Design: Infinix 32Y1 comes with bezel-less frame and very sleek design. Even the remote control is designed very slim for good hand feel along with hot keys for YouTube & Prime video on it.

Connectivity Options: The Smart TV is supported by Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI, 2 USB, LAN, Optical and MiraCast to give users instant connectivity options with superior performance. Along with that it has Chrome-cast built in to cast any video from your smartphone’s Youtube app directly on TV.