Stuffcool, India’s leading tech accessory brand has launched its latest innovation – India’s Smallest Made in India GaN Charger – the Pico Pro. Completely Made in India, from conceptualisation to manufacturing, Pico Pro has been developed with Power Integrations, USA and uses their PowiGaN technology. Pico Pro is capable of up to 35W of power output and is compatible with PD and PPS fast charging technologies.

Power Integrations USA is world’s leading chip manufacturer and PowiGaN, is the same advanced GaN charging solution used by international heavyweights like Apple, Samsung and Anker.

Fast Charge for All Devices

Pico Pro is capable of charging a Macbook Air M1/M2 at 30W PD power and Super Fast Charge Samsung devices at 25-27W PPS power. Needless to say, it can also fast charge all iPhones and latest Pixel phones 50% in 30 mins! The Pico Pro is compatible with any PD/PPS enabled Type C device such as Apple Watch, AirPods, Samsung Buds, Samsung Watch, Google Buds and even Nothing Phone 1.

Small in Size. Big on Power.

Despite its 35W output, the Pico Pro is just 3 cm wide and 4.5 cm deep (without the pins). Pico Pro is BIS Approved, meets all Indian safety standards and is also equipped with a 6-layer safety protection. It is also equipped with an Auto Detect IC, delivering only the required power to the connected device ensuring safety of the charger, the device and the user.