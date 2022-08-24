Ads

Every quarter, the smartwatch market grows, and the sub-INR 5,000 price range is where there is the most competition. Inbase has just entered this market. The brand currently offers a wide range of timepieces that are distinctive and provide a lot more than the market leaders.

The watch we have in for review is the Inbase Urban Fit S, which has a very distinctive look and is priced at INR 4,999. For that amount of dough, you get a metal build, a digital crown, a large AMOLED panel, and a whole lot more. So should you invest in the Urban Fit S as your next smartwatch? Let’s find out in our full review.

Key Specifications

Display – 1.78-inch (368×448 resolution) AMOLED panel

120+ tracking modes

24/7 Heart rate sensor

SpO2 monitoring

Bluetooth 5.2

Up to 3 days of battery life

Box Contents

A complete list of items you get inside the box:

Inbase Urban Fit S Smartwatch

Charging Cradle

User instruction manual

Design & Display

The Inbase Urban Fit S smartwatch follows in the footsteps of the Apple Watch and comes in a long squared-out form factor. The watch is tall and packs in a large 1.78-inch AMOLED panel. The watch is available in three color options, Black, Blue & Army Green. It also carries the Apple exclusive digital crown on the side, along with a microphone and a full-fledged speaker. The company has overall tried to provide an Apple-like experience but at a fraction of the cost.

As mentioned above, the watch comes with a 1.78-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 368×448. This is one of the most pixel-dense displays available in the market with a peak brightness of 500 nits. The watch gets a button on the right side, used to wake the display and navigate the menu, and the digital crown to scroll through the menu. The straps are proprietary and removable, something we wished is worked upon in the next iteration is getting standard ones. On flipping the watch, we get to see the HR sensor suite and the dual pogo-pins used for charging.

Software & Performance

The real-time operating system (RTOS) developed by Inbase powers the Urban Fit S smartwatch. The majority of fitness trackers and inexpensive smartwatches use RTOS, which are often simplified operating systems that don’t need a lot of computing power. Mostly lightweight gadgets benefit from them. The digital crown here comes in handy and makes the job of scrolling the menu easy.

The setup procedure is simple and involves little work. To link the smartwatch, you only need to download the Da app from the PlayStore or AppStore and follow the on-screen instructions. The app’s menus and data metric points are logically organised. There is a 24/7 heart rate monitor, a SpO2 monitor, stress detection and more.

In addition to the basic metrics and sensor suite, you get a sedentary reminder, a full length dialer, a microphone and the option to take calls directly from your wrist. That being said, you will have to connect the watch to your smartphone to access these aforementioned features.

In our tests, we discovered that the sleep and heart rate tracking data were largely reliable. The watch accurately recorded the time spent sleeping and even easily picked up on abnormal sleep patterns. The algorithms for heart rate monitoring, stress detection, and SpO2 monitoring have advanced to the point where most of these sensors now have an accuracy level of 98% or higher.

With the display brightness set to less than 50% and the always-on display turned on, we were able to get around 3 days’ worth of usage out of the Urban Fit S’s built-in battery, which is fantastic. The promised statistics matched the device’s real performance. The watch will run for almost 15 days with nothing on. We used the included magnetic charger to recharge the watch in under 120 minutes.