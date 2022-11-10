Inbase Launches Three New Travel Friendly Fast-Charging Powerbanks

In this fast-paced life where connectivity is the key to keeping up with things, advanced charging devices are the need of the hour. Keeping in mind the trend of wireless charging India’s leading Mobile Accessories brand Inbase launches 3 new high-capacity travel-friendly devices. While the Inbase Style and Cruze Power bank are meant for those frequent travellers who need fast charging on-the-go, the Inbase Club Power bank is for those who want to keep their phone charged without the hassle of tangled wires.

On the launch of the new series of power banks, Nitesh Kumbhat, Co-Founder, Inbase said, “Witnessing the great success of our smart chargers in the past, we are delighted to launch 3 new power banks as an addition in this segment. Aspiring to serve the growing customers’ demand for reliable and affordable products we have introduced these products, to bridge the gap of high-quality fast charging power banks. Owing to our R&D, we aim to continue to be at the forefront in providing a new level of versatile user experience”.

Inbase Style 10000mAh – PD 22.5W + Wireless Power bank:

The feature-rich of the lot is the Inbase Style power bank that sports wireless charging of upto 15 watts and PD output with up to 22.5 watts of power. Built with an ergonomic design, this device is crafted with a solid body for longer durability that protects the internal 10000mAh Li-Polymer battery from external damage. The Style power bank features multiple output ports, which include dual USB A ports and a USB-C PD Port for fast charging of up to four devices simultaneously, including its wireless charging surface. Additionally for protecting the gadgets from damage is its internal Smart IC that guard against overvoltage, overcurrent, overheating, and overcharging.

Inbase Cruze 10000mAh – PD 22.5W Power bank:

Solid build with a sleek and premium anti-scratch aluminium metal casing, the Inbase Cruze is a power bank for charging your gadgets in style. The device features a 10000mAh Li-Polymer battery and is lightweight and compact for easy portability. With dual inputs and triple outputs, the Cruze sports two USB-A (18W) and a USB-C PD (22.5W) port for fast charging (QC3.0) up to three devices simultaneously. Furthermore, an LED indicator keeps you informed about the internal battery’s charge status with each LED indicating up to 25% of the charge remaining. Moreover, the Smart IC inside the power bank keeps the devices protected from damage against overvoltage, overcurrent, overheating and overcharging.

Inbase Club 10000mAh – 4-In-1 Power bank:

The Inbase Club power bank is the most portable of the lot that boasts universal compatibility without the need to carry around any USB cables. Designed with a unique casing, this power bank comes with four in-built USB Cables (USB-A, USB-C, Micro USB, and Lightning) that are neatly tucked flush within the rear panel. These cables help fast charge almost any device that needs a battery top-up and charge up to four different devices simultaneously with up to 12 Watts of total power. The internal 10000mAh Li-Polymer battery’s status is displayed using an LED display that is neatly hidden below the translucent front face. And yes, like the other two, the Club also protects your devices from damage against overvoltage, overcurrent, overheating and overcharging.

Pricing and Availability:

The Inbase Style, Inbase Cruze and Inbase Club Power bank are available in the market at an affordable price point of INR 1,899, INR 1,299, and INR 999 respectively, backed with a 1-year warranty. Users can buy these power banks from the company’s official website Inbasetech.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and other leading online and offline stores across India.