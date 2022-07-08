Inbase Launches India’s Most Advanced AMOLED Smartwatch ‘Urban Fit S’

Ads

India’s popular Gadgets and Mobile Accessories brand Inbase unveils its “Brightest” flagship wearable — the “Urban Fit S” smartwatch. The new style icon boasts the brightest large crisp Always On 1.78’’ AMOLED display with other salient features such as Bluetooth Calling, 120+ Sports Modes, Voice Assistance, Inbuilt memory, Rotating Crown Function, etc.

The Inbase Urban Fit S is the perfect versatile smartwatch that one would need for an active lifestyle. Crafted using a lightweight Zinc Alloy casing with soft skin-friendly silicone strap, the Fit S is very comfortable for anyone seeking a smartwatch to wear 24×7. Adding elegance to intelligence is the super-classy square dial and strap combo available in 4 color options – Black, Silver, Green, and Grey. Wear it on any outfit and model in style — be it office, evening parties, or casual gatherings.

Thanks to the dual pairing feature, you can pair the Urban Fit S with both your smartphone as well as your wireless audio gear (headphone or TWS). Additionally, you can also make and receive calls directly from the smartwatch itself with an immersive experience owing to its in-built HD speakers. We can also store music tracks on your watch thanks to its in-built memory and head out for your outdoor run without the need to carry your smartphone along.

The Inbase Urban Fit S smartwatch offers an extremely smooth and intuitive touch user interface with stylish menu and more than 100+ watch faces to match your mood. The advance UI is even simpler to interact with the Rotating Crown that instantly makes things work like magic. The Fit S features two physical buttons — the Rotating Crown and Home button for Quick Access Menu and Home Page, respectively. The Fit S also has a lot more to offer, which includes Find my Device, Camera and Music Controls, DIY Watch Face, a Calculator, a Flashlight, and Weather Forecasts.

Speaking on the launch Aashish Kumbhat, Founder and Director, Inbase said “We are excited to come up with India’s most advanced AMOLED smartwatch with In Built Memory, 120+ Sports Modes, Rotate Crown Button, Outstanding Battery Life, Voice Assistance, Bluetooth Calling Function, Premium health Suit, the largest and brightest screen ever and many more features all in one. At Inbase we strive to bring in cutting edge products with unmatchable features, so that our esteemed customers can experience premium quality products with advanced features and Urban Fit S is one of the Finest of all.”

The Urban Fit S is also a perfect health and fitness companion; it comes with a Premium Urban Health Suit loaded with multiple health functions. It helps monitor your Heart Rate, Sleep Monitoring, Blood Pressure, and Blood Oxygen continuously throughout the day, and by night 24×7. Women can also track their menstrual cycles with the Physiological Cycle Reminder App.

For those who lead an active lifestyle, the Urban Fit S offers 120+ Active Sports Modes that can automatically track your daily activities so that you keep yourself fit and healthy. Additionally, Sedentary Alerts, a Hydration Reminder, and a Breath Training app ensure your health is always on top priority.

Lastly, powering all that intelligence is a highly power-efficient Realtek chip with a Lithium-Ion battery that charges within 120 Minutes. On a full charge, the Urban Fit S can deliver outstanding battery life depending on the usage. Get up to 15 Days with Notifications only, up to 5 Days with standard use and Always On Display disabled, or up to 3 days with all features on and Always On Display enabled.

Pricing and Availability:

The Inbase Urban Fit S Smartwatch will be available on the Urban Official Website (gourban.in) and all leading retail stores, at an introductory price of INR 4,999 along with a 1-year standard warranty.