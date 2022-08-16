Inbase Launches 2 New Premium Smartwatches ‘Urban Pro X’ and ‘Urban Pro 2’

Ads

Leading Gadgets and Accessories brand Inbase announces the launch of its 2 new premium smartwatches — the ‘Urban Pro X’ and ‘Urban Pro 2’. These smartwatches host a plethora of features – large display with various menu styles, high-definition hands free calling, 120+ Sports Modes, smartphone and music controls, outstanding battery life, and much more. Adding elegance to intelligence is the dial and strap combo available in stunning color options so you can choose the one that suit your style and mood.

Inbase Urban Pro X Smartwatch

The InbaseUrban Pro X is one of the smartest wearable in its segment, sporting a large 1.8” screen that offers a superior bright and crisp display which makes it easy to use and view even in broad daylight. Onboard is a smart and swift user interface with 8 types of Menu Styles and 100+ Watch Faces to suit your style and mood. And if you are bored, there are 4 built-in games to keep you occupied. The watch is designed using a lightweight Aluminium-PC hybrid casing that is also IPX67 rated for protection against water and sweat so you can ensure your fitness buddy is always there by your side. Other features include Weather Forecasts, Camera Controls, a Calculator, and onboard Voice Assistant.

The Inbase Urban Pro X is crafted for convenience, featuring a HD microphone and speaker, for rich audio – be it calls or music playback. You can also make this smartwatch your health and fitness buddy that can look out for you throughout the day and night keeping a tab on your health with its 24*7 Heart Rate monitoring, SPO2 levels, inspects your Blood Pressure calories burnt etc. The Urban Pro X features a large battery that can keep the smartwatch powered for up to 5 days if you frequently use the calling feature and up to 14 days if you use it only with notifications enabled.

Inbase Urban Pro 2 Smartwatch

Boasting a premium design, the Inbase Urban Pro X is built using a lightweight IPX67-protected Aluminum-PC casing allowing you to wear the smartwatch in almost any weather condition — be it at night, during the day or during workouts. The large 1.7” ultra-bright touchscreen display brings every detail to life with a sharper color resolution (240*286-dot) that brightens up your virtual world exponentially. Thanks to the smart and swift user interface, the watch sports 8 menu styles and 100+ customizable watch faces, you can instantly choose the UI to suit your mood and style. The in-built High-Definition Speaker and Microphone makes it easy to receive or reject calls directly, you can also control your smartphone’s music tracks, volume, or even the camera shutter from a distance with the help of the watch.

Keeping you fit and healthy is the primary focus of the Inbase Urban Pro 2 smartwatch. The Premium Urban Health Suit silently keeps track of your heart rate 24*7 while also ensuring that your Blood Pressure and SPO2 levels are in control. A pedometer onboard informs you about your calories burnt, a sleep monitor tracks your resting patterns, a sedentary alert system and a drinking water alert ensures you stay active throughout the day. Other important health apps include Breath Training and Physiological Cycle alerts. And to help you stay fit, the daily activity tracker includes over 120+ Sports Modes. And that’s not all — the Inbase Urban Pro 2 smartwatch also includes Weather Forecasts, a Calculator, and an onboard Voice Assistant. To make sure the Urban Pro 2 is always by your side as a health and fitness buddy there includes a Smart Power Consumption feature allowing it to run for almost 14 days on a single charge.

Pricing and Availability:

The Inbase Urban Pro X and Urban Pro 2 are available in the market at an introductory price point of INR 2,799 and INR 2,499 respectively. Users can buy these smartwatches from the company’s official website, gourban.in, Amazon.com and other leading online and offline stores backed with a 1-year warranty.