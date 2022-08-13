Garmin India Celebrates Independence Day with Exclusive Offers on Select Forerunner GPS Running Smartwatches

Ads

As the country celebrates its 75th Independence Day, Garmin India, a division of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced exciting offers on select Forerunner GPS running smartwatches. Garmin India is offering special discounts of up to ₹9,000/ on select GPS running smartwatches; namely, Forerunner 245, Forerunner 745, and Forerunner 45. From easy-to-use GPS to triathlon-ready powerhouse, the Forerunner GPS smartwatches are ideal running and fitness partners, designed with the well-being of runners and athletes in mind.

The Forerunner 245 GPS running smartwatch offers a comprehensive suite of advanced training features like- evaluating your current training status to indicate if you’re under-training or overdoing it. Additionally, the Garmin Forerunner 245 offers performance monitoring features, safety and tracking features such as built-in incident detection, and exceptional battery life: up to 7 days in smartwatch mode and up to 24 hours in GPS mode.

The Forerunner 745 GPS running watch is a smartwatch made for runners and triathletes who need detailed training stats and on-device workouts along with the usual smartwatch functionality. It helps you track your runs, rides, and swims with better accuracy, and gives built-in activity profiles for running, triathlon, cycling, swimming, track running and more, provides personalized run and cycling workout suggestions based on your current training load and training status.

The Forerunner 45 GPS running watch monitors heart rate at the wrist and features GPS to track your pace, distance, intervals and more. The smartwatch gives smart notifications for incoming texts and calls, provides safety and tracking features like incident detection (during select activities) and assistance, which sends your real-time location to your emergency contacts. The forerunner 45 offers a battery life of up to 7 days in smartwatch mode & 13 hours in GPS mode.

Customers can avail the exciting discount offers and buy Garmin Forerunner GPS smartwatches from the respective BUY links in the table. The Independence Day offers will be valid from 15th August’22 to 31st August’22.

No-cost EMI offer can be availed by the customers on the followings;

Amazon.in, synergizer.co.in and Bajaj Finserv.in

Helios Watch Store and Just in Time outlets

GARMIN Independence Day offers-

Garmin Forerunner GPS Fitness Smartwatch Product Name Standard Price Discount Independence Day Offers Price Buy Link Garmin Forerunner 45-Lava Red ₹20,990/ ₹8,000/ ₹12,990/ Buy Garmin Forerunner 45-Black ₹20,990/ ₹7,000/ ₹13,990/ Buy Garmin Forerunner 745-Black ₹51,990/ ₹9,000/ ₹42,990/ Buy Garmin Forerunner 745-Magma Red ₹51,990/ ₹9,000/ ₹42,990/ Buy Garmin Forerunner 245 Music-Black ₹36,490/ ₹5,500/ ₹30,990/ Buy Garmin Forerunner 245 Music-Lava Red ₹36,490/ ₹6,500/ ₹29,990/ Buy