Helix Metalfit 3.0 Smartwatch Launched by Timex Group India

Ads

Helix, a brand by Timex Group India Ltd, is one of the world’s largest watch manufacturers. The brand stands for fitness, hustle and bold sense of style which makes it a perfect fit for the fashion enthusiasts and young audience.

Nowadays, the main objectives of the Gen Z are to follow all the newest fashions, styles, and lifestyles to stand out. Helix has a wide range of items for both men and women who enjoy fashion and are impulsive, daring, and adventurous.

The new Helix Metalfit 3.0 smartwatch range comes with multiple features like SpO2 tracking, Activity Tracking, Metal Case, Sports Mode, Music Control, Camera Control, HRM, BP Tracker, Big 1.69” Full Touch Display, 100+ watch faces, 7 days battery standby and more.

Get ready to flaunt your stylish, vibrant, and attractive appearance with Helix India. The Helix Metalfit 3.0 is made in India by Timex Group India, which has a sizable plant in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, where all Helix watches are made with utmost safety and thorough testing by keeping an eye on the latest fashions, designs, and technological advancements.