iGear launches ‘Immerse’ 20W TWS Soundbar with Extra Bass

Turn your living room into a home theatre with a soundbar that sounds great, but also looks good. Well-Known Indian gadgets and accessories maker iGear announces ‘Immerse’ — a 20-watt TWS Soundbar that offers a truly immersive audio experience and completely changes the way you watch television. Featuring rich and crisp audio with extra bass, the soundbar can also pair up with a twin for a stereo performance while keeping you entertained anywhere for long hours without a power source.

Commenting on the new Soundbar launch, iGear founder Kamlesh Sharma said, “The iGear Immerse is a soundbar that is designed to change the way we watch television. Its powerful bass output and TWS pairing ability for stereo performance creates an immersive surround sound atmosphere which converts your movies and gaming experience to a whole new level. Now with an Immerse, you can instantly turn your living room into a home theatre.”

The iGear Immerse is as vocal as its stunning looks. Built with a classy triangular shape design, the soundbar just adds beauty to your home and blends in perfectly with any décor. Underneath that awesome looks are some powerful 20W speakers with extra powerful bass reflex drivers that create a sound so immersive that you can experience a theatre-like surround sound right in your living room. Thanks to a built-in subwoofer, your action movie, and gaming experience are elevated to another level with extra bass. And if you want to double the experience, pair it up with another TWS Immerse and enjoy a powerful and immersive stereo and surround sound experience.

With connectivity options such as Bluetooth and AUX inputs, the iGear Immerse can be paired with any smartphone, tablet, or laptop, or you can throw in some of your favorite music via the USB and SD Card and take your music anywhere you want. With a lightweight body and small footprint, the Immerse is portable and can also be run off the power grid. Thanks to the in-built 2000mAh battery, the soundbar can entertain you with music and movies for up to 4 hours.

The iGear Immerse 20W TWS Soundbar is priced at Rs 2,750 and will be available on the company website www.igear.asia, along with Amazon, Flipkart with a standard 1-year warranty period.