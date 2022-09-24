iFFALCON avant-garde TV technologies are on sale, buy 2K, 4K and QLED TVs on Flipkart Big Billion Days

Kickstarting the festive season this year with a hurrah, iFFALCON, has put several next-generation award-winning smart TV products on the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. With this initiative, the brand has begun its Diwali Bonanza campaign, which offers up to 70% discount, an additional 10% discount on ICICI & Axis Bank credit & debit cards, exchange benefits up to INR 11000 and No Cost EMI for up to 12 months with Axis Bank.

The TV products available during this sale are iFFALCON H72, iFFALCON K61, iFFALCON F53 and iFFALCON F52, which boast superior technologies like MEMC, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, ONKYO certified speakers, Dynamic Colour Enhancement and spectacular Gaming Mode.

Vijay Kumar Mikkilineni, Marketing Head, iFFALCON said, “The excitement of this year’s festive season is unprecedented. Largely because the last two years have been tough on everyone, this makes it all the more special and essential for customers to bring a smart TV product home that can bring the family together. iFFALCON has put its highly-acclaimed and advanced TV products on sale so that customers can purchase them and have a great TV viewing experience with their family and friends. What better way to spend some leisure time after going through the hustle and bustle of festivities than sitting in front of the TV, sipping some hot chocolate, and having the best people with you? We are bringing this ultimate dream closer to you. I am optimistic that consumers will take advantage of this opportunity and bring home a smart iFFALCON TV.”

Here’s a brief about the products available during the sale:

iFFALCON H72 4K QLED UHD

iFFALCON H72 4K QLED UHD, is the quintessence of smart design and high-octane features. It comes with Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation (MEMC), HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Theatrical Dolby Atmos, ONKYO certified sound system and Home Entertainment Centre, taking the TV-viewing experience to a superior level.

The hands-free control feature of iFFALCON H72 can make life delightfully easy and convenient. In addition, iFFALCON H72 comes with Video Call Camera and Google Duo, making it incredibly easy for users to get on a call with friends and family within just a few taps.

Available in 55-inches, the TV model is priced at just Rs. 36,999

iFFALCON K61

iFFALCON K61 smart android TV, with a UHD 4K display, offers an incredible and fascinating audiovisual experience due to its high-octane video and audio format. It brings out the best in all frames with exciting features like a high dynamic range (HDR) 10, 4K Upscaling, Dynamic Colour Enhancement, Micro Dimming and Dolby Audio. As a cherry on top, it offers an exciting gaming experience.

iFFALCON K61 will be available in 43-inches, 50-inches, 55-inches and 65-inches at just Rs. 17,999, Rs. 25,999, Rs. 26,999, Rs. 45,999 only.

iFFALCON F53

iFFALCON F53 smart android TV has a resounding resolution of 1920*1080 pixels. Its distinctive feature is its micro dimming technology, which changes contrasts in 512 zones, ensuring exceptional image quality. The television automatically adjusts brightness and contrast with its brightness control and intelligent colour range control technology.

The smart TV also comes with a full HD display, enthralling IPQ engine, unparalleled gaming experience, user interface, and much more. Additionally, the smart volume control adjusts volume and eliminates unexpected sound variations, offering a fantastic sound quality to users. Its audio output is backed by Dolby Audio supremacy that surrounds the users with intense sound quality optimising the sound of TV to engulf everyone in pure aural bliss.

In the Flipkart sale, iFFALCON F53 will be available in 40-inches at Rs. 15,999

iFFALCON F52

The iFFALCON F52 smart android TV sports an HD ready LED display and features IPQ Engine, Micro Dimming, Smart Controls, Built-in Google Assistant, Chromecast Built-in, Surround Sound, Stereo Box Speaker and Easy Sound Controls. This TV comes with a Sports Mode and provides an immersive viewing experience to all sports lovers. Its slim, sleek and chic design makes it the perfect accessory for every stylish home. It is available in 43-inch and 32-inch displays.

iFFALCON F52 will be available in 32-inches at the price of just Rs.7,999