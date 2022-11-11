HyperX ventures into the gaming monitor market; unveils Armada 25 and Armada 27 with Desk Mount and Ergonomic Arm

HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, has announced the launch of HyperX Armada 25 and HyperX Armada 27 Gaming Monitors in India. The monitors are compatible with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® and offer a higher resolution to grant an immersive gaming experience to its users. Acting as an all-in-one package, the HyperX Armada Gaming Monitors include an Armada desk mount and a durable metal-built HyperX Armada Single Gaming Mount with an ergonomic Armada arm that fully supports HyperX monitors (up to 32 inches in size and 20 pounds in weight) and most displays with VESA 75mm and 100mm patterns.

The HyperX Armada 25 Gaming Monitor is designed to offer smoother and faster competitive gameplay with a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It also features a 24.5-inch Full HD (1920×1080) IPS panel that provides impressive visuals and vibrant colors for an enjoyable gaming experience. On the other hand, the HyperX Armada 27 Gaming Monitor comes with a 27-inch QHD (2560×1440) IPS widescreen and VESA Display HDRTM 400 that promises to deliver even sharper images in various lighting environments and a more immersive gaming experience. It also supports a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time for crisp and smooth visuals.

Besides the gaming monitor, the box’s other contents will include HyperX Armada Monitor ergonomic arm and desk mount. The arm is durable and can extend or retract for comfortable ergonomic viewing. While other monitors use the standard VESA mounting plate with four screws, HyperX Armada monitors feature easy setup with two mount methods (C-clamp or grommet) and a quick-release system, allowing users to snap monitors into place and remove them with a click of a button. HyperX Armada Gaming Mount can also be purchased separately and mounted to up to four monitors (up to 25-inch) or two monitors (up to 27-inch) at once.

Speaking on the launch, HyperX said, “This is an exciting time for HyperX as we enter the gaming monitor market with the new HyperX Armada gaming monitor line. Offering high refresh rates and low response times for enhanced gaming experiences along with an ergonomic arm and desk mount for long hours of comfort, the Armada gaming monitor family provides convenience and functional design in all-in-one packages”.

Apart from the launch of Armada gaming monitors, HyperX has also unveiled ProCast Large Diaphragm Condenser Microphone. It’s specially designed for streamers, influencers and content creators looking for professional quality in a microphone with XLR connectivity. It features a built-in anti-vibration shock mount to reduce vibration noises and a detachable HyperX Shield metal pop filter to help minimize rumbles and pops for clearer audio capture.

Availability

The HyperX Armada 25 Gaming Monitor and Armada 27 Gaming Monitor will be available on Amazon at INR 42,590 and INR 46,290. For more information on the HyperX Armada Gaming Monitor availability, please visit the HyperX Armada 25 and Armada 27 Amazon product pages.