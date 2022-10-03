HyperX launches enhanced Cloud Stinger 2 gaming headset at INR 4,690

HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, has released its much-awaited HyperX Cloud StingerTM 2 gaming headset for PC gamers. Featuring HyperX’s signature durability and comfort with premium leatherette and soft memory form, the new headset comes packed with DTS® Headphone: X® Spatial Audio to boost localization accuracy and 3D audio spatialization. Along with impressive audio, the lightweight and comfortable design of Cloud Stinger 2 makes it a perfect fit for long gaming sessions and chatting with friends.

Commenting on the announcement, HyperX said, “Bringing a new and improved addition to our popular selection of Stinger headsets, we are excited to expand the lineup with the Cloud Stinger 2. Offering another top-quality headset option packed with impressive features for both function and comfort, Cloud Stinger 2 stays true to its lightweight predecessors’ quality and comfort at a low price point, now with DTS Headphone:X audio for more enhanced in-game immersion.”

The Cloud Stinger 2, an upgraded version of HyperX Cloud Stinger, is designed to cater to a wide range of gamers’ needs. Just weighing in under 300g, the headset promises to deliver a quality user experience by providing clearer audio via its large 50 mm drivers and a comfortable and adaptive fit around the neck through its 90-degree rotating earcups. The Cloud Stinger 2 also features a swivel-to-mute, noise-canceling flexible microphone, easy-access audio controls on the earcup, reduced background noise and clear voice quality, making it an ideal choice for gamers looking for a comfortable and quality headset at a budget-friendly price.

Availability

The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 gaming headset is now available in India for INR 4,690. For more information, please visit HyperX Amazon Brand Store.