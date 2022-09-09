HyperX announces special offers & discounts on its 20th birthday

Ads

HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, has completed 20 years in the gaming industry. Before iPad, Call of Duty and Instagram entered the market, HyperX was and continues to be the most popular brand for gaming and entertainment. To celebrate this remarkable milestone, the brand has announced distinctive offers and discounts for its customers on Amazon.in, Flipkart and HP Store till September 30.

HyperX, which possesses a roster of award-winning gaming gear, also intends to host online and offline events in September and October. These events will feature several podcasts on HyperX talent and appreciation to global fans through heavy and eye-catching discounts across its product line-up.

In a statement to mark the brand’s 20th birthday, HyperX said, “Turning 20 is a huge milestone in the history of HyperX. As with the gaming industry, HyperX has evolved and come a long way. Originally, HyperX only offered ultrafast gaming memory, but today we design and manufacture award-winning gaming headsets, keyboards, mics for content creators, mice and accessories for every type of gamer, be it PC, Console or Mobile. We are so proud of the legacy we have created over the past two decades. We have listened to the evolving needs of gamers globally and have learnt from each product we have launched to the market to ensure we are constantly delivering better. We are pushing boundaries and challenging perceptions of gamers by partnering and blurring the lines between gaming and other industries, including music and movies. Gaming is no longer a niche but a part of everyone’s life. Finally, it is not only the fans, the partners and the industries that have made HyperX what it is today but also the talent HyperX has encouraged and nurtured among its employees past and present to consistently raise the game and set new standards.”

HyperX always puts the needs of its customers at the forefront and introduces exciting offers/promotions from time to time. People can check out the company’s social media channels to get an update on upcoming community activities.