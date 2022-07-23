Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 discounts and offers on HyperX products

Ads

As Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, HyperX has unveiled amazing deals for its customers in India. The leading gaming peripheral brand will offer up to 63% off on its high-quality gaming peripherals, including headsets, keyboards, mice, and microphones.

During 23rd-24th July, people looking to upgrade their work and gaming setups can buy HyperX’s Alloy Origins series and Pulsefire gaming mice at never-before discounts of up to 63% and 59% (respectively). They can also get their hands on streamers’ and gamers’ all-time favorite, full-featured standalone RGB microphones, Quadcast S, and SoloCast at reasonable prices, finally able to enhance their home set-ups on a budget.